The Illusion of Empowerment: How Debt-Funded Orunodoi is Weaponizing the Female Vote

As the election season approaches, the political machinery in Assam has kicked into high gear, deploying a battle-hardened strategy that relies heavily on state-sponsored freebies. On March 10, the state government orchestrated mass gatherings across village panchayats and urban wards to distribute Rs 9,000 each to 40 lakh female beneficiaries under the Orunodoi scheme. While packaged as a benevolent "Rongali Bihu gift" and a strategic advance payment to bypass the impending election code of conduct, a closer analysis reveals a cynical political calculation. The whole scenario is being defined by a high-stakes convergence of gender-based electoral arithmetic and aggressive fiscal expansion. The government is effectively weaponizing beneficiary schemes to secure a critical voting bloc, masking a deep economic crisis and a stark lack of genuine political empowerment for women.

The Cold Arithmetic of the Female Vote

The ruling party's sudden generosity towards women is not a coincidence; it is driven purely by the arithmetic of votes. Female voters have emerged as the absolute "fate-deciders" in the state, outnumbering men in 69 constituencies overall. The demographic reality is particularly stark in Upper Assam, where women constitute the majority in 24 out of the 27 newly delimited assembly constituencies across seven districts. With 1,24,75,583 female voters statewide and a surplus of 1.15 lakh female voters in Upper Assam alone, the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s strategy of providing direct cash transfers such as the 'Orunodoi' scheme is driven by this precise vote arithmetic. By channelling monthly cash assistance to nearly 40 lakh women and planning a one-time payment of ₹9,000 just before the polls, the government is attempting to lock in a loyal vote bank.

The Long-Term Economic Sabotage

The fiscal reality backing these political manoeuvres is increasingly precarious. The rational, long-term implications of these freebies are disastrous for Assam's economic health. To fund this massive pre-election handout, estimated to require Rs 3,600 crore. The government is relying not on sustainable state revenue, but on rampant borrowing. The state borrowed a staggering Rs 8,900 crore between January and March alone. Consequently, during the tenure of the current government, approximately Rs 1.27 lakh crore in loans has been taken, pushing Assam's total debt burden past Rs 2 lakh crore. This has dragged the per capita debt to a crushing Rs 60,000 and the annual interest burden to Rs 10,000 crore.

Funding freebies with borrowed money is fundamentally unsustainable. Furthermore, the Supreme Court has previously questioned state governments over the announcement of such unproductive, free cash schemes ahead of elections, warnings that the Assam government has chosen to ignore.

By creating mass hysteria through these cash handouts, the government is deliberately diverting public attention from systemic failures and fundamental economic issues. The very citizens receiving these funds are simultaneously being squeezed by the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, a sudden Rs 60 hike in domestic LPG cylinders, the looming fear of "surprisingly higher bills" via smart meters, and a thousand-fold secret increase in land taxes designed to accommodate outside capitalists.

The Hypocrisy of "Empowerment"

Perhaps the most glaring contradiction in this weaponization of beneficiary schemes is the superficial nature of the government's commitment to women. While the ruling party crafts its entire electoral strategy around female beneficiaries, it blatantly disregards the constitutional principles of women's reservation when it actually comes time to allocate political power.

Despite being the majority electorate in Upper Assam, historical data shows a dismal and declining trend in actual female representation. The number of victorious women candidates dropped from 14 in the 2011 elections to merely 7 in 2016, with very few women even receiving tickets to contest from Upper Assam constituencies in recent years.

Ultimately, the distribution of Orunodoi funds is not an act of true empowerment, but an "Ashirwad Yatra" of political gimmickry. It is a short-sighted strategy that mortgages the state's economic future for immediate electoral victory, treating women not as equal stakeholders in democracy, but merely as political tools to be placated with borrowed funds.

By utilizing these beneficiary schemes as a "backdoor strategy" for electioneering, the government is transforming welfare into a tool for political consolidation. For the voter, the challenge is to look beyond the immediate credit to a bank account and assess the long-term cost of this electoral blueprint on the state’s fiscal health. Empowering women and all citizens requires systemic structural change, education, and sustainable employment, not just a recurring transfer of borrowed funds.