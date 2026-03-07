LPG Prices Hiked Across India; Domestic Cylinder Cost Up by Rs 60

The price of LPG cylinders has been increased across the country from March 7, bringing higher costs for both households and businesses.

According to sources, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has been raised by Rs 60, while the cost of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has gone up by Rs 115.

Following the revision, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased from Rs 853 to Rs 913. In Mumbai, the price has risen from Rs 852.50 to Rs 912.50. In Kolkata, the new rate has reached Rs 930, up from Rs 879, while in Chennai the price has increased from Rs 868.50 to Rs 928.50.

Commercial LPG cylinders used by restaurants, hotels and other businesses have also become more expensive. In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg cylinder has increased from Rs 1768.50 to Rs 1883. In Mumbai, it has gone up from Rs 1720.50 to Rs 1835. In Kolkata, the rate has risen from Rs 1875.50 to Rs 1990, and in Chennai from Rs 1929 to Rs 2043.50.

This is the first increase in domestic LPG prices since April 2025, when the rate of a non-subsidised cylinder in Delhi was last fixed at Rs 853.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said there is no shortage of fuel in the country and that energy supplies remain stable. In a message posted on social media, he assured consumers that the government is ensuring the availability of fuel and that there is no reason for concern.

State-run oil company Indian Oil Corporation also dismissed rumours circulating online about shortages of petrol and diesel. The company said the country has adequate fuel stocks and that supply and distribution systems are functioning normally. It urged people not to panic or rush to fuel stations.

According to the government, India currently remains in a comfortable position regarding crude oil, petroleum products and LPG availability. Officials said the country has diversified its sources of crude oil imports in recent years and has sufficient reserves to meet domestic demand.

Authorities are also monitoring global developments related to energy supply routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, while planning to increase imports from alternative sources if required. Officials added that LPG production at domestic refineries has been stepped up to ensure adequate supply across the country.