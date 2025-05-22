Guwahati Airport Records 65.7 Lakh Flyers, 143% Rise in Intl Travel

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI), Guwahati, has registered remarkable growth across key operational metrics in FY 2024-25, firmly establishing itself as a rising aviation hub in Northeast India. Managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), the airport handled 65.7 lakh passengers this fiscal—marking a 7.67% increase over the previous year.

A key highlight was the record-breaking surge in international passenger traffic. The airport catered to 91,594 international passengers—a historic high since the airport became operational under the current concession agreement—registering a staggering 143.7% year-on-year growth. International Aircraft Traffic Movements (ATMs) also saw a sharp 73.4% rise, climbing from 582 to 1,009.

On December 12, 2024, LGBI Airport achieved a single-day milestone, handling 21,444 passengers, including transit travellers—its highest daily footfall yet.

The surge in traffic has been driven by strategic expansions in connectivity. New international routes to Paro (Bhutan), Malaysia, and Singapore have significantly boosted regional integration and outbound travel. Additionally, the launch of three new domestic routes—Guwahati-Ahmedabad, Guwahati-Durgapur, and Guwahati-Ziro—has strengthened trade, tourism, and cultural exchange across the Indian heartland and the Northeast.

Cargo operations witnessed unprecedented growth, with the airport handling 12,893 metric tonnes (MT) of freight in FY 2024-25, compared to 4,550 MT the previous fiscal year—translating to a massive 183.91% increase. The airport also set a monthly record in December 2024 by managing 225 MT of perishable cargo, underlining its growing importance as a logistics hub.

As a nod to its evolving service excellence, LGBI Airport was awarded Level 2 Accreditation by the Airports Council International (ACI) for customer experience. Additionally, its commitment to environmental sustainability earned it the prestigious Greentech PCWR Award 2024 in the Waste Management & Recycling Leadership category.

Digitisation efforts also took a leap forward. The airport has expanded DigiYatra services, now operating a dedicated lane with four e-gates. An additional e-gate installed at the pre-security area has increased total e-gates in that section to six—streamlining entry and reducing wait times for passengers.

About GIAL:

Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL) is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture between Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. (a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), operating under a 50-year concession agreement. Situated in Borjhar, 26 km from Guwahati city, LGBI Airport is the primary international aviation gateway for the Northeast, named in honour of Assam’s first Chief Minister, Gopinath Bordoloi.

As LGBI Airport continues to chart an upward trajectory, it stands as a vital enabler of economic development, tourism, and regional integration—paving the way for a new era in the aviation landscape of Eastern India.