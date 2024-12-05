9th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival Kicks Off in Guwahati with Cinematic Grandeur

The much-awaited 9th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) has begun at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Guwahati, offering a four-day celebration of cinema. The event, which runs from December 5 to December 8, serves as a hub for cinephiles, filmmakers, and industry stalwarts.

This year’s lineup includes 30 films, comprising 13 feature films, 5 documentaries, and 12 short films, reflecting the diversity of Indian storytelling. Notable films being screened include Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham, starring Vicky Kaushal, which explores the life of revolutionary Udham Singh, and Rima Das’s Village Rockstars 2. Additionally, Payal Kapadia’s Cannes Grand Prix-winning All We Imagine as Light has also garnered much attention.

The inaugural ceremony saw participation from luminaries such as filmmaker Navdeep Singh, producer Ronnie Lahiri, and actor Kopil Bora. Dignitaries like Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah and Dr. Apurba Sarma, Founder and Chairperson of Tulip Mediworld, also attended the event. Folk-fusion singer Abhishruti Bezbaruah’s soulful performance added to the grandeur of the evening.

The festival opened with the screening of Kenny Deori Basumatary’s Bibo Binanao (My Three Sisters), a touching narrative of resilience and determination.

Day 2 promises an exciting lineup, including feature films like Anil Amrut Bhalerao’s Chabila, Sumanth Bhat’s Mithya, and Mridu Pawan Bora’s Jibonsobi. The French animated feature Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds is also on the schedule.

In the documentary segment, Parthajit Baruah’s Jyoti Kokaideu, Vishwesh Suresh’s Two Trains, and Akshay Shah’s Zende: The Supercop are set to captivate audiences.

The festival will also feature insightful discussions and sessions such as BVFF Reel Talk, with participation from renowned film critic Rajeev Masand, actress Aishwarya Lekshmi, producer Dimpy Agrawal, and filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, who will share their experiences and expertise.

Festival Director Tanushree Hazarika remarked, “BVFF continues to be a platform for compelling stories and insightful discussions. This year’s selection reflects the rich tapestry of Indian cinema.”