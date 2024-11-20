Guwahati Bar Owners Face Tough Talks on Midnight Operations & Safety—But Will Anything Change?

A crucial meeting was held today at the office of the Commissionerate of Taxes, chaired by Police Commissioner Diganta Barah, to address ongoing concerns regarding the operation of bar-restaurants in the city. The meeting, which began at 12:30 PM, was attended by officials from the excise department, the officers-in-charge (OCs) of each police station, and transport department officials.

There are currently 229 bar-restaurants operating in the city, many of which violate government rules, particularly for operating past midnight. The meeting focused on discussing these violations and the need for all stakeholders to ensure compliance with regulations.

Police Commissioner Diganta Barah emphasized that businesses such as bars, pubs, and restaurants must adhere to government guidelines to operate legally. "While owners run their establishments according to their preferences, they are obligated to follow the official regulations," Barah stated. He also pointed out that the responsibility for addressing issues such as accidents and violations lies with all parties involved, including the public, and not just the administration.

Barah stressed that simply imposing high fines would not be enough to prevent accidents, as people often find ways to bypass them. He mentioned that while law enforcement cannot intervene unless a crime is committed, they would take action when necessary. "We cannot resolve these issues by blaming a single department. A thorough examination of all factors is needed," he said.

The Commissioner also addressed concerns regarding noise pollution, particularly from loud music systems operating after 10 PM. He reiterated that while the police cannot intervene in private spaces, they would ensure that regulations are followed in public areas.

Additionally, investigations into drug-related activities in bars and clubs were discussed. Barah urged owners to be vigilant, keep an eye on suspicious individuals, and report any inappropriate behaviour, particularly the involvement of young women in bars.

The Police Commissioner called for greater responsibility from business owners to ensure the safety of their patrons, including the installation of CCTV for security purposes. He also noted the shortage of personnel to manage traffic points at night, particularly on highways, where numerous incidents have occurred.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Sarathi Mahanta of the traffic branch was also present at the meeting.