Ayushmann Khurrana Joins Viksit Bharat Initiative, Urges Youth to Participate in Nation-Building

Bollywood actor and singer Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat Initiative, urging young Indians to actively contribute to the country’s progress. In the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi announced the National Youth Festival 2025, which will feature the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue on January 11-12, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

The dialogue aims to involve youth between the ages of 15 and 29 in shaping the nation’s future. To participate, young individuals are encouraged to take part in the Viksit Bharat Challenge, with the first round of the quiz opening today. The deadline for participation is December 5.

Khurrana, along with sports icon PV Sindhu, has come forward to motivate the youth to take part in this nation-building initiative. In a tweet, Khurrana urged, “Quiz Khelo, PM Saab se milo and share your ideas of a strong Bharat at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. Participate in the Viksit Bharat Quiz from November 25 on the My Bharat Platform and start your journey to be selected for the Viksit Bharat Dialogue.”

The Viksit Bharat Challenge aligns with PM Modi's vision of inducting 1 lakh new youth into politics, focusing on individuals without any political family background. The selected participants from the Viksit Bharat Challenge will have the unique opportunity to present their ideas for a developed India at the upcoming National Youth Festival 2025, which will now be rebranded as the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.

Participate in the Viksit Bharat Quiz from November 25 on the My Bharat Platform and start your journey to be selected for the Viksit Bharat Dialogue… https://t.co/XPuAHYwwHo — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 25, 2024

Actress Sharvari also expressed her support for the initiative, calling it an empowering platform for the youth. She said, “It is hugely empowering to know that the youth can present ideas on nation-building to the Honourable Prime Minister of our country, Narendra Modi, and some of the biggest global icons. I’m delighted to join the Viksit Bharat Youth Leaders Dialogue and invite everyone to share their ideas to make India the best country in the world!”