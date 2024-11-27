Digital Life Certificate Campaign 3.0: Over 1 Crore DLCs Generated Nationwide

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced that over 1 crore digital life certificates (DLCs) have been generated by pensioners across India during the month-long Digital Life Certificate Campaign 3.0. The campaign, launched on November 1, 2024, aims to digitally empower pensioners and is being held across 800 cities and towns, concluding on November 30.

The initiative simplifies the process for elderly pensioners, eliminating the need for physical visits to banks. Highlighting this milestone, Singh stated, "This landmark achievement will significantly enhance the ease of living for elder citizens, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of digital empowerment, as emphasized in the recent Mann Ki Baat episode."

Prime Minister Modi, during the 116th episode of Mann Ki Baat, praised the campaign for making technology accessible to senior citizens. "More than 2 lakh recipients of DLCs are aged over 80, showcasing how technology is benefiting even the oldest members of society," Modi said.

The Personnel Ministry reported that out of the 1 crore DLCs generated by November 26, 2024, over 30% (30,34,218) were created using face authentication, marking a 202-fold increase in the use of this technology. Key stakeholders, including pension disbursing banks, government departments, UIDAI, and welfare associations, are collaborating to ensure the campaign's success.

Singh emphasized that the achievement reflects the government's commitment to leveraging digital tools for the welfare of pensioners and fostering a tech-savvy society.