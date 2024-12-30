Beyond the Silver Screen: The Untold Story of Rajesh Khanna's Personal Life

On what would have been his 82nd birthday, the memory of Rajesh Khanna, Hindi cinema’s first superstar, continues to captivate audiences. While his cinematic legacy remains unmatched, the complexities of his personal life remind us that even the brightest stars face struggles behind closed doors.

Known for his massive fan following and iconic white car, Khanna's charm once had millions swooning. He ruled the hearts of fans with his unforgettable performances, making him one of the most beloved stars of his era. His professional life saw immense success, with his films raking in box office gold and him becoming a symbol of stardom.

However, his personal life was far from as glamorous. Before his marriage to actress Dimple Kapadia, Khanna had a seven-year live-in relationship with Anju Mahendru, which ended without marriage. His marriage to Dimple, 16 years his junior, was highly publicized but faced numerous challenges. Despite the couple having two daughters, their relationship slowly deteriorated, leaving a sense of emptiness in his personal life.

As his stardom faded with the rise of Amitabh Bachchan, Khanna’s stubborn nature and unique lifestyle led to broken relationships and career setbacks, deepening his struggles. In his final years, the legendary actor was diagnosed with cancer, and despite undergoing treatment, his condition worsened.

In his last days, Khanna, like his character in Anand, faced death with grace, surrounded by his loved ones. His friend Bhupesh Rasin revealed that Rajesh had accepted his fate long before his passing. He was comforted by his daughters, Twinkle and Rinke, with Dimple Kapadia by his side, caring for him through his final moments.

True to his generous nature, Khanna made sure to draft a will, leaving his entire fortune to his daughters and nothing for his wife. His decision reflected his desire for his legacy to live on through them. As his iconic star shone brighter in the memories of millions, the complexities of his life serve as a poignant reminder that even in fame and fortune, happiness isn’t always guaranteed.

On his birth anniversary, Rajesh Khanna’s life remains an enduring story of stardom, personal battles, and the enduring power of legacy.