Bigg Boss 19 Mid-Week Eviction: Mridul Tiwari’s Exit Shocks Viewers and Sparks Fan Outrage

As Bigg Boss 19 inches closer to its highly anticipated finale, the competition inside the house has grown fiercer than ever. However, the latest episode delivered a twist that left both contestants and fans stunned. Popular YouTuber and contestant Mridul Tiwari was unexpectedly evicted in a mid-week elimination based on live audience voting, triggering widespread social media uproar.

Mridul Tiwari Evicted After Receiving the Fewest Votes in Live Voting Round

The shocking eviction occurred during a special segment introduced as part of a captaincy task. For the first time this season, a group of audience members entered the Bigg Boss house to cast votes through a secret ballot after the contestants campaigned for themselves.

While Gaurav Khanna and Shehbaz Badesha earned the highest number of votes, becoming the top contenders for captaincy, Mridul received the fewest votes, sealing his exit from the show.

The decision stunned viewers, given Mridul’s steady popularity and his reputation for being one of the show’s most composed and genuine contestants.

Emotional Farewell Inside the House

Mridul’s exit was particularly emotional for the housemates. Contestants were seen breaking down, hugging him tightly before he walked out.

Before leaving, he humbly apologised to everyone for any misunderstandings or conflicts, earning praise for his grace and maturity. Even Shehbaz Badesha was seen planting a friendly kiss on his cheek, while Gaurav Khanna appeared visibly affected by the departure of his close friend inside the house.

Social Media Erupts: Fans Call Eviction ‘Unfair’ and ‘Rigged’

Moments after the episode aired, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from heartbroken fans. Many expressed frustration, claiming the eviction was unfair and driven by questionable decisions.

Some fans argued that Mridul’s kindness became his biggest disadvantage in a show known for drama and confrontations. Others accused the makers of bias and called this season “the most rigged” in the show’s history.

Several posts praised Mridul’s integrity and calm gameplay:

“Mridul Tiwari is too pure for a show like this. The house lost its most genuine contestant.”

“He played with dignity, never disrespected anyone. This eviction is heartbreaking.”

“From the start, he showed that kindness is strength. A true gem.”

Supporters from NCR states were especially vocal, noting that Mridul’s fanbase had backed him strongly, and the live-voting eviction felt unfair.

Current Contestants Still in the Race

With Mridul gone, the remaining contestants competing for the Bigg Boss 19 title are:

Gaurav Khanna

Malti Chahar

Shehbaz Badesha

Amaal Mallik

Tanya Mittal

Ashnoor Kaur

Kunickaa Sadanand

Farrhana Bhatt

Pranit More

The finale of Bigg Boss 19 is expected to take place in December 2025. The show airs on JioCinema at 9 PM and Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

Bigg Boss 19: What This Eviction Means for the Game

The mid-week eviction of Mridul Tiwari has dramatically reshaped the show’s power dynamics. His calm presence often acted as a stabilising force in the house, and with tensions rising, the coming weeks are likely to intensify further.

As the finale approaches, fan support, strategic gameplay, and the next set of tasks will determine who eventually lifts the trophy.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss 19: Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra Join Salman Khan to Celebrate India’s Women’s World Cup Victory

Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction: Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj Eliminated in Shocking Twist — Here’s What Happened

Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Re-Enters the House After Medical Break — Fans Celebrate His Comeback

Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha Confirms Relationship With Kashish Aggarwal — Who Is His Influencer Girlfriend?