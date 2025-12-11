Bigg Boss Winners List (Season 1–19): Gaurav Khanna Joins the Legacy of Sidharth Shukla, Shweta Tiwari and Other Iconic Champions

With the grand finale of Bigg Boss Season 19 concluding on December 7, 2025, actor Gaurav Khanna has officially claimed the winner’s trophy. His victory adds a new chapter to one of India’s most popular reality television franchises—known for its drama, emotional highs, intense rivalries and unpredictable twists.

Over nearly two decades, Bigg Boss has crowned a diverse set of winners—from film stars and TV actors to comedians, singers and even common citizens. Each champion has left a distinct mark on the show, capturing the audience’s attention through unique gameplay, personality and memorable moments.

This season-wise breakdown revisits every winner from Bigg Boss Season 1 to Season 19, highlighting what made them stand out.

Bigg Boss Winners Across All Seasons (Season 1–19)

Season 1 Winner: Rahul Roy (2007)

Rahul Roy became the inaugural champion with his quiet, conflict-free approach. His composed temperament in a house full of fiery personalities helped him earn widespread respect and the prize of ₹1 crore.

Season 2 Winner: Ashutosh Kaushik

Known for his earthy, relatable personality, Ashutosh Kaushik struck a strong chord with audiences. His straightforward nature and loyal fan following carried him to the top.

Season 3 Winner: Vindu Dara Singh

Vindu Dara Singh’s emotional openness and ability to mediate conflicts made him one of the season’s most engaging entertainers. His strong public connect won him the trophy along with a Chevrolet Cruze.

Season 4 Winner: Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari became the first woman to win Bigg Boss. Her resilient attitude, steady gameplay and dignified handling of personal challenges earned her massive viewer support.

Season 5 Winner: Juhi Parmar

Juhi Parmar maintained a balanced, drama-free strategy throughout the season. Her sensible approach and composed leadership helped her clinch the win.

Season 6 Winner: Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia's boldness and unapologetic attitude defined Season 6. Despite frequent clashes, her strong individuality and entertainment quotient made her a fan favourite.

Season 7 Winner: Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan dominated the season with discipline, conviction and a strong sense of fairness. Her bond with Kushal Tandon and her unwavering principles made her journey unforgettable.

Season 8 Winner: Gautam Gulati

Gautam Gulati’s lone-wolf strategy became a cultural moment. Isolated early on, he turned the tide with confidence, charisma and strong task performance, winning hearts nationwide.

Season 9 Winner: Prince Narula

Prince Narula continued his reality-show winning streak with Bigg Boss 9. His strategy-driven game, consistent task performance and strong alliances propelled him to victory.

Season 10 Winner: Manveer Gurjar

The show’s first non-celebrity winner, Manveer Gurjar became a sensation thanks to his honesty, simplicity and relatable persona. His genuine nature resonated deeply with viewers.

Season 11 Winner: Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde’s nurturing personality and her high-voltage feud with Vikas Gupta kept audiences hooked. Her emotional authenticity and warmth helped her win the crown.

Season 12 Winner: Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar’s calm presence and close bond with S. Sreesanth became the emotional core of the season. Her composed, dignified approach to the game earned her the trophy.

Season 13 Winner: Sidharth Shukla

One of the most iconic winners in Bigg Boss history, Sidharth Shukla dominated his season with his powerful personality, intense rivalries and dynamic chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill. His win remains a defining moment for the franchise.

Season 14 Winner: Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik’s leadership, strong viewpoints and unwavering confidence made her the standout performer of Season 14. Her assertive gameplay kept the audience invested throughout.

Season 15 Winner: Tejasswi Prakash

A season filled with emotions and conflicts saw Tejasswi Prakash rise to the top. Her relationship with Karan Kundrra and her determination in tasks contributed to her well-deserved win.

Season 16 Winner: MC Stan

Rapper MC Stan’s journey from underdog to winner became one of the most surprising turns in Bigg Boss history. His authenticity, unique persona and the powerful support of the “Stan army” helped him secure the trophy.

Season 17 Winner: Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui showcased a mix of strategy, humour and vulnerability. Despite controversies, his massive fan following and his ability to connect emotionally with viewers led to a widely discussed victory.

Season 18 Winner: Karan Veer Mehra

Karan Veer Mehra’s mature, composed gameplay and strategic thinking helped him emerge as the champion of Season 18. His diplomatic approach and strong relationships inside the house played to his advantage.

Season 19 Winner: Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna claimed the Bigg Boss 19 trophy after a season defined by intense emotions, calculated strategies and overwhelming public support. His journey strongly resonated with viewers, marking a significant win in the latest chapter of the show.

Across 19 seasons, Bigg Boss has celebrated winners from varied backgrounds—actors, singers, comedians and everyday individuals—each bringing unique qualities to the house. From Rahul Roy’s calm strategy in Season 1 to Gaurav Khanna’s commanding win in Season 19, the show’s champions have shaped its legacy as one of India’s most compelling and unpredictable reality formats.

