Boyfriend On Demand OTT Release Date and Time in India: When and Where to Watch Jisoo and Seo In-guk’s K-Drama

The highly anticipated Korean romantic drama Boyfriend On Demand has finally arrived on streaming platforms. Starring Jisoo from BLACKPINK and popular South Korean actor Seo In‑guk, the series blends modern romance with a unique digital dating concept.
The romantic comedy drama premiered globally on Netflix on March 6, 2026, and is expected to be one of the standout K-dramas of the year.
Boyfriend On Demand OTT Release Date and Time in India
The Korean drama Boyfriend On Demand was released on March 6, 2026, on Netflix.
Following the platform’s standard release schedule of 12:00 AM Pacific Time, the show became available for viewers in India at approximately 1:30 PM IST on the same day. This simultaneous global release allows international audiences to watch the series at the same time as viewers in other regions.
Where to Watch Boyfriend On Demand Online
The series is streaming exclusively on Netflix, meaning viewers will need an active subscription to watch the show.
Fans can add the drama to their watchlist through the Netflix app or website to stream the episodes on release day.
Total Episodes and Streaming Format
The K-drama consists of 10 episodes in total. Unlike many Korean series that release episodes weekly, all episodes were made available at once, making it ideal for binge-watching.
This format allows viewers to follow the story from start to finish without waiting for weekly updates.
Boyfriend On Demand Plot: A Virtual Romance That Feels Too Real
The story revolves around Seo Mi-rae, portrayed by Jisoo, a hardworking webtoon producer who feels exhausted by the pressures of work and the disappointments of real-life relationships.
In search of an escape, Mi-rae signs up for a subscription-based virtual dating platform called “Monthly Boyfriend.” The service allows users to experience romantic dates in immersive digital worlds by creating customised virtual partners.
Through the platform, Mi-rae enjoys different fantasy relationships without the risk of heartbreak. However, her comfortable virtual life begins to change when she encounters a mysterious man in reality, played by Seo In-guk.
As their relationship develops, Mi-rae finds herself torn between the predictable perfection of digital romance and the unpredictable emotions of real love.
Cast of Boyfriend On Demand
The drama features a star-studded lineup led by Jisoo and Seo In-guk.
Main cast:
Jisoo as Seo Mi-rae
Seo In‑guk as Park Kyeong-nam
The series also includes special appearances by several popular Korean actors who play Mi-rae’s virtual boyfriends, including:
Seo Kang‑joon
Lee Soo‑hyuk
Ong Seong‑wu
Lee Jae‑wook
Lee Hyun‑wook
Jay Park
Kim Young‑dae
Lee Sang‑yi
These cameo appearances add variety and excitement to Mi-rae’s digital dating experiences.
Themes Explored in the K-Drama
At its core, Boyfriend On Demand explores themes related to modern relationships in a technology-driven world. The story examines how digital platforms influence romance and emotional connections.
While virtual relationships may feel safe and controlled, the series suggests that genuine human connections—despite their imperfections—remain deeply meaningful.
By blending romantic comedy with emotional storytelling and social commentary, the drama offers a fresh perspective on love in the digital era.
Why Boyfriend On Demand Is Generating Buzz
The drama has attracted significant attention online due to its unique premise and star cast. Fans of Jisoo and Seo In-guk have been eagerly waiting for the show since its teaser release earlier this year.
With its combination of romance, fantasy, and relatable emotional struggles, Boyfriend On Demand is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about Korean dramas of 2026.
