Government Bans 25 OTT Platforms Including ALTT, Ullu and Desiflix Over Obscene Content Violations

In a significant regulatory move, the Government of India has blocked 25 OTT platforms in 2025 over the alleged circulation of obscene and sexually explicit content. The action, led by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), was carried out in coordination with multiple government agencies following months of scrutiny and legal review.

The decision affects several well-known streaming platforms, including ALTT (formerly ALTBalaji), Ullu and Desiflix, among others.

Why the Government Blocked 25 OTT Platforms in 2025

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada informed the Lok Sabha on February 11 that 25 OTT platforms were blocked during 2025 for hosting objectionable material.

According to the government, these platforms were found streaming content described as obscene, vulgar and, in certain cases, pornographic under the guise of entertainment. Authorities stated that much of the programming lacked meaningful narrative or social relevance and relied heavily on explicit visuals to attract subscriptions.

The enforcement action followed consultations between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Home Affairs, along with agencies working in the field of child protection and women’s welfare.

List of OTT Platforms Banned by the Government

Among the major platforms blocked are:

ALTT (formerly ALTBalaji)

Ullu

Desiflix

Big Shots App

Boomex

NeonX VIP

Navarasa Lite

Gulab App

Kangan App

Bull App

ShowHit

Jalva App

Wow Entertainment

Look Entertainment

Hitprime

Fugi

Feneo

ShowX

Sol Talkies

Adda TV

HotX VIP

Hulchul App

MoodX

Triflicks

Mojflix

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) were directed to restrict public access to these services. Additionally, app marketplaces such as Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store were instructed to remove the concerned applications.

Legal Provisions Invoked Under the IT Act

The blocking orders were issued under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which empowers the government to restrict access to online content in the interest of public order and decency.

Officials cited violations of:

Section 67 of the IT Act (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form)

Section 67A of the IT Act (publishing sexually explicit content)

Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code (sale and distribution of obscene material)

Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986

Authorities also pointed to breaches of the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which mandate adherence to a prescribed Code of Ethics for digital publishers.

Months of Monitoring and Advisory Warnings

The crackdown followed nearly a year of scrutiny. In September 2024, the government had issued advisories directing the concerned platforms to comply with the Code of Ethics under the digital media rules.

Subsequent examinations by the Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council (DPCGC) and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) reportedly found continued violations. References from the NCPCR in mid-2024 had flagged obscene content streamed by platforms like Ullu and ALTT.

After repeated concerns and non-compliance, enforcement action was initiated in 2025.

Additional Action: Five More OTT Platforms Blocked in February 2026

Separately, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also ordered the blocking of five additional OTT platforms in February 2026 for streaming obscene and pornographic content.

The platforms include:

MoodXVIP

Koyal Playpro

Digi Movieplex

Feel

Jugnu

Officials confirmed that due procedure was followed before issuing blocking orders. As in previous cases, ISPs were instructed to disable access under Section 69A of the IT Act.

Proposed IT (Digital Code) Rules, 2026 and Content Classification

The recent enforcement actions come amid broader regulatory developments. The Centre is reportedly working on draft IT (Digital Code) Rules, 2026, aimed at addressing online obscenity and harmful content more comprehensively.

The proposed framework may include:

Age-based content classification for digital media

Guidelines addressing attacks on religions or communities

Provisions against incitement and misleading innuendo

The drafting process follows a directive from the Supreme Court asking the Solicitor General to prepare proposals that balance freedom of speech under Article 19(1)(a) with the “reasonable restrictions” permitted under Article 19(2) of the Constitution.

Growing Scrutiny of OTT Content in India

The government’s decision reflects increasing scrutiny of digital content platforms operating in India. Over the past few years, OTT services have faced criticism for hosting explicit material, prompting calls for tighter regulation and stricter enforcement of existing laws.

With the blocking of 25 platforms in 2025 and five more in early 2026, authorities have signalled a firm stance on compliance with the IT Act and digital content regulations.

As discussions around updated digital media rules continue, the regulatory landscape for OTT platforms in India is expected to evolve further in the coming months.

