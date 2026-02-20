Kennedy OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Anurag Kashyap’s Crime Thriller Online

After a long wait following its international festival run, Kennedy is finally set for its digital premiere. The neo-noir crime thriller, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, will be available for streaming in India this February 2026.
Starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles, Kennedy has generated curiosity ever since its debut at prestigious global film festivals.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the Kennedy OTT release date, cast, storyline, and streaming platform details.
Kennedy OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform
The official Kennedy OTT release date isFebruary 20, 2026.
The film will stream exclusively on ZEE5\. Viewers with a premium subscription to the platform can watch the movie from its release day without any additional charges.
The digital launch marks the first official OTT release of the film in India after its festival screenings.
Kennedy Movie Background: From Cannes Premiere to OTT Debut
Kennedy first premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, earning attention for its atmospheric storytelling and dark tone. It was later showcased at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, where it continued to attract discussion among critics and cinephiles.
Despite the early buzz, the film did not immediately arrive on streaming platforms, making its 2026 OTT release highly anticipated among fans of intense crime dramas.
Kennedy Cast: Full List of Actors and Characters
The film features a strong ensemble cast led by Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone.
Lead Cast
Rahul Bhat as Uday Shetty / Kennedy – An ex-police officer presumed dead, now living as a contract killer
Sunny Leone as Charlie
Supporting Cast
Mohit Takalkar as Rasheed Khan, a corrupt Mumbai police commissioner
Kurush Deboo as a bookie associated with Shetty
Karishma Modi as Gunjan Arora, a film actress
Abhilash Thapliyal as Chandan
Shrikant Yadav as Sub-Inspector Abhijit Kaale
Megha Burman as Anuradha
Aamir Dalvi as Saleem Kattawala, a gangster tied to Kennedy’s past
Kennedy Plot: A Dark Tale of Redemption and Corruption
Set in the shadowy underbelly of Mumbai, Kennedy follows the life of an insomniac former police officer who is officially presumed dead. Living under a false identity, he operates as a contract killer within a deeply corrupt system.
Haunted by guilt and trapped in a morally compromised world, Kennedy searches for redemption while navigating crime syndicates, corrupt officials, and unresolved ties from his past. Sunny Leone’s character, Charlie, plays a significant role in the unfolding mystery, adding emotional complexity to the narrative.
The film blends psychological tension with neo-noir aesthetics, focusing on mood, character depth, and internal conflict rather than conventional action-driven spectacle.
Critical Reception and Expectations for OTT Release
Following its Cannes premiere, Kennedy received mixed to positive reactions from critics. Many praised its atmospheric direction, Rahul Bhat’s restrained performance, and Anurag Kashyap’s signature storytelling style. The film earned a standing ovation at its festival screening and currently holds a moderate rating on IMDb.
With its arrival on ZEE5, the movie is expected to reach a wider audience, particularly viewers who appreciate slow-burn crime thrillers rooted in psychological drama.
Why Kennedy Is a Must-Watch Crime Thriller in 2026
For fans of intense, character-driven narratives set in morally grey worlds, Kennedy stands out as a compelling watch. Its blend of noir storytelling, layered performances, and festival acclaim makes it one of the notable OTT releases of February 2026.
Mark your calendars for February 20, 2026, and stream Kennedy exclusively on ZEE5 to experience Anurag Kashyap’s gritty crime saga from the comfort of your home.
