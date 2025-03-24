KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Welcome Baby Girl; Wishes Pour In

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram on Monday evening, receiving an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike. Among those extending their wishes were Bollywood personalities Shanaya Kapoor and Krishna Shroff.

KL Rahul, who is currently playing for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, missed Monday's match against Lucknow Super Giants to be by his wife’s side for the birth of their child. Speaking ahead of the DC vs LSG fixture, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel addressed Rahul's absence, stating, "Obviously, KL joined the team. We do not know yet [if he will play]. Right now we do not know if he is available or not."

The couple had announced their pregnancy in November 2024.

KL Rahul’s IPL Journey and Cricketing Achievements

KL Rahul was one of the most sought-after players in the IPL 2025 auction, with teams engaging in an intense bidding war for his services. After competition from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals secured him for a staggering ₹14 crore, viewing him as a key opener, captain, and wicketkeeper-batter.

Rahul enters IPL 2025 with significant momentum, having played a vital role in India's triumph at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Positioned at number six in the batting order to accommodate all-rounder Axar Patel at five, Rahul delivered crucial performances, including an unbeaten 34 off 33 balls in the final against New Zealand. In the tournament, he amassed 140 runs across four innings at an impressive average of 140.00 and a strike rate of 97.90, with a highest score of 42*.

One of the most consistent performers in IPL history, KL Rahul ranks as the 12th-highest run-scorer in the tournament, accumulating 4,683 runs at an average of 45.46 and a strike rate of 134.60 in 132 matches. His record includes four centuries and 37 half-centuries, with a best score of 132*. Having previously represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he continues his quest for his maiden IPL title.

With Rahul’s return to Delhi Capitals still uncertain, fans eagerly await his next move both on and off the field as he embraces fatherhood and another exciting IPL season.