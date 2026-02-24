Latest Malayalam OTT and Theatre Releases This Week (February 23–March 1, 2026)

As the final week of February unfolds, Malayalam cinema presents a compact yet intriguing slate of new releases. While this week features fewer titles compared to previous lineups, the offerings include a psychological web series premiere and two notable theatrical releases arriving on Friday.

Latest Malayalam Releases This Week

(February 23–March 1, 2026)

Title Platform Release Date Genre Secret Stories: Roslin JioHotstar February 27 Psychological Thriller Web Series Masthishka Maranam Theatres February 27 Psychological Drama

Secret Stories: Roslin – Streaming on JioHotstar

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Genre: Psychological Thriller

The Malayalam web series Secret Stories: Roslin debuts digitally this week. The story follows 17-year-old Roslin, whose recurring nightmares about a mysterious green-eyed stalker push her into a spiral of fear and psychological turmoil. As her parents fall prey to deception, she takes it upon herself to uncover the truth behind the stranger haunting her life.

Starring Sanjana Dipu, Vineeth, Meena and Hakim Shahjahan, the series blends suspense with emotional intensity, culminating in a shocking revelation that reshapes the narrative.

For viewers who enjoy layered thrillers with strong character arcs, this digital premiere is one of the key Malayalam OTT releases this week.

Malayalam Theatrical Releases on February 27

Masthishka Maranam – In Theatres

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Genre: Psychological Drama

Masthishka Maranam centres on a grieving father who uncovers the tragic backstory of his beloved superstar idol, Frida Soman, through a simulated memory game. The narrative explores themes of fame, obsession and emotional reckoning.

The film features Rajisha Vijayan and Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju in prominent roles, alongside Vishnu Agasthya, Divya Prabha, Jagadish, Suresh Krishna, Ann Saleem and Rahul Rajagopal. With its psychological undertones and layered storytelling, the film adds depth to this week’s theatrical offerings.

Directed by George Varghese, known for helming Thanthonni starring Prithviraj Sukumaran

