Latest Telugu OTT Releases This Week (February 21–27, 2026): New Movies and Series on ETV Win, Sun NXT, Zee5 and Theatres

The week of February 21–27, 2026, brings an interesting mix of Telugu OTT premieres and theatrical releases. From village dramas and spooky thrillers to social series and comedy entertainers, audiences have multiple options across leading platforms such as ETV Win, Sun NXT, Zee5 and cinemas.pr

Latest Telugu OTT Releases This Week (February 21–27, 2026)

Title Platform Release Date Genre Sri Chidambaram Garu ETV Win February 26, 2026 Village Drama Honey Sun NXT February 27, 2026 Spooky Drama D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu Zee5 February 27, 2026 Social Drama Series Vishnu Vinyasam Theatres February 27, 2026 Comedy Entertainer

New Telugu Movies Streaming on ETV Win

Release Date: February 26, 2026

Streaming On: ETV Win

Genre: Village Drama

Sri Chidambaram Garu is a rural drama that had a modest theatrical run but is now generating interest ahead of its OTT debut. The film features Vamsi Tummala in the lead role.

The story revolves around a man dealing with vision-related challenges while navigating life in a traditional village setup. With emotional undertones and a rooted narrative, the film may find a wider audience on digital streaming.

New Telugu Release on Sun NXT

Honey

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Streaming On: Sun NXT

Genre: Spooky Drama

Honey stars Naveen Chandra in the lead role and is directed by Karun Kumar. The film went largely unnoticed during its theatrical release but is expected to gain traction on OTT.

Blending elements of black magic and suspense, the narrative unfolds as a spooky drama with emotional layers. For viewers who enjoy supernatural themes combined with intense storytelling, this release could be a weekend pick.

New Telugu Series Streaming on Zee5

D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Streaming On: Zee5

Genre: Social Drama Series

D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu is a social drama centred on a father’s relentless search for his kidnapped daughter.

The series features Rajeev Kanakala and Udaya Bhanu in key roles, with Vasanthika playing an important character. Emotional conflict, parental anguish and investigative tension form the core of this narrative-driven series.

Telugu Theatrical Release This Week

Vishnu Vinyasam

Release Date: February 27, 2026

In Theatres

Genre: Comedy Entertainer

Vishnu Vinyasam is a full-fledged comedy caper headlined by Sree Vishnu, with Nayan Sarika as the female lead.

The film revolves around a bachelor and his romantic misadventures, promising situational humour and entertaining twists. With its lively promotional campaign, the film is expected to attract family and youth audiences to cinemas.

Editor’s Picks – Top Telugu Releases of the Week

Sri Chidambaram Garu – ETV Win: A rooted village drama with emotional depth.

Honey – Sun NXT: A supernatural drama exploring black magic themes.

D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu – Zee5: A gripping father-daughter social drama.

Vishnu Vinyasam – Theatres: A light-hearted comedy entertainer for big-screen viewing.

The final week of February 2026 offers a balanced combination of OTT premieres and theatrical entertainment for Telugu audiences. Whether you prefer emotionally driven dramas, spooky thrillers, socially relevant series or laugh-out-loud comedies, this week’s Telugu releases provide diverse options to add to your watchlist.

