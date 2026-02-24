Latest OTT Releases (February 23–March 1, 2026): 15 New Movies and Web Series on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and More

As February draws to a close, streaming platforms roll out a dynamic mix of international blockbusters, Indian originals, franchise sequels and compelling docu-series. Whether you’re in the mood for a gripping crime drama, a sweeping romance, a horror sequel or a high-concept fantasy, this week’s OTT calendar is packed with noteworthy additions.

Major highlights include The Bluff starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Accused led by Konkona Sen Sharma, Bridgerton Part 2, Black Phone 2 and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Latest OTT Releases This Week (February 23–March 1, 2026)

Title Platform Release Date Genre The CEO Club Prime Video February 23 Docu-Series Psycho Saiyaan Amazon MX Player February 25 Romantic Drama The Bluff Prime Video February 25 Action Adventure BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai Netflix February 26 Anime / Action Ikk Kudi Chaupal February 26 Romantic Comedy Ikkis Prime Video February 26 War Biopic One Battle After Another JioHotstar February 26 Black Comedy / Drama Sangamarmar JioHotstar February 26 Family Drama Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Netflix February 26 Period Romance Accused Netflix February 27 Psychological Drama Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Apple TV February 27 Sci-Fi / Action Paul McCartney: Man on the Run Prime Video February 27 Documentary Secret Stories: Roslin JioHotstar February 27 Psychological Thriller Bugonia JioHotstar February 28 Sci-Fi Dark Comedy Black Phone 2 JioHotstar February 28 Supernatural Horror

New Releases on Prime Video

The CEO Club (February 23)

An eight-episode docu-series spotlighting influential female CEOs balancing corporate leadership and personal life. With behind-the-scenes access and candid storytelling, the series explores ambition, reinvention and modern leadership dynamics.

The Bluff (February 25)

Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former pirate queen forced to confront her violent past when a ruthless former captain resurfaces. The action-driven narrative blends redemption, family stakes and survival drama.

Ikkis (February 26)

A war biopic based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. The film chronicles the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 war, highlighting bravery, sacrifice and legacy.

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run (February 27)

This documentary traces Paul McCartney’s life post-Beatles, focusing on his creative reinvention and the formation of Wings. Featuring rare archival footage, the film captures a transformative chapter in music history.

New Releases on Netflix

Psycho Saiyaan (February 25)

A romantic drama that follows a young poet whose obsessive love spirals into unpredictability. The series explores possessiveness, vulnerability and emotional chaos.

BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai (February 26)

The anime saga continues as legendary samurai Miyamoto Musashi is resurrected through advanced science, setting the stage for high-octane battles beneath Tokyo.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 (February 26)

The romance between Benedict and Sophie deepens amid societal pressures and familial expectations. The second part of the season explores forbidden love, class divide and emotional reckoning.

Accused (February 27)

A respected doctor’s life unravels after allegations of misconduct surface, triggering public scrutiny and personal turmoil. The film examines moral complexity, doubt and the cost of reputation in a digital age.

New Releases on JioHotstar

One Battle After Another (February 26)

A paranoid former revolutionary is forced back into action when his daughter goes missing. The darkly comedic drama blends political commentary with emotional stakes.

Sangamarmar (February 26)

A multi-generational family drama spanning 25 years, centred on a woman torn between love and responsibility. The narrative explores sacrifice, endurance and evolving relationships.

Secret Stories: Roslin (February 27)

A psychological thriller about a teenager haunted by recurring nightmares involving a green-eyed stranger. As reality and fear blur, unsettling truths begin to surface.

Bugonia (February 28)

A conspiracy theorist kidnaps a pharmaceutical CEO, believing she is an alien threat. The tense standoff evolves into a darkly humorous psychological battle.

Black Phone 2 (February 28)

The supernatural horror sequel sees the return of a menacing force seeking revenge from beyond the grave. As disturbing visions intensify, survival once again becomes a desperate fight.

New Releases on Apple TV

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 (February 27)

The Monsterverse expands as buried secrets surface on Skull Island. Titans rise, alliances fracture and global consequences loom in the action-packed second season.

Editor’s Picks – Top OTT Releases of the Week

The Bluff (Prime Video): A high-stakes action adventure with emotional depth

Accused (Netflix): A tense psychological drama exploring reputation and truth

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix): A sweeping romantic continuation

Black Phone 2 (JioHotstar): A chilling supernatural sequel

The week of February 23 to March 1, 2026, offers one of the most diverse OTT lineups of the year so far. With franchise expansions, biographical dramas, anime action, horror sequels and emotionally layered storytelling, streaming platforms are delivering across genres. Whether you prefer intense thrillers, heartfelt romances or global blockbusters, this week’s OTT releases ensure your watchlist stays full.

