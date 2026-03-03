March 2026 OTT Releases: Complete List of New Movies and Web Series on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar

March 2026 is packed with major OTT premieres across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar, bringing everything from Indian action dramas and literary crime thrillers to superhero sequels and global franchise returns. From Anil Kapoor’s much-anticipated social drama to the comeback of Peaky Blinders and the next chapter of One Piece, this month promises one of the most diverse streaming lineups of the year.

Latest OTT Releases in March 2026

March 2026 delivers a wide-ranging slate of digital premieres spanning romance, crime, comedy, horror, superhero sagas and literary adaptations. Indian audiences can look forward to powerful home-grown originals, while international viewers get major franchise expansions and returning fan favourites.

With fresh content arriving throughout the month, here is a complete guide to the biggest OTT releases in March 2026.

Title Platform Release Date Genre Young Sherlock Amazon Prime Video March 4, 2026 Mystery Drama Subedaar Amazon Prime Video March 5, 2026 Action Drama Hello Bachhon Netflix March 6, 2026 Biographical Drama Boyfriend on Demand Netflix March 6, 2026 Romantic Comedy (K-Drama) Rooster JioHotstar March 9, 2026 Comedy One Piece Season 2 Netflix March 10, 2026 Adventure Fantasy Scarpetta Amazon Prime Video March 11, 2026 Crime Thriller Virgin River Season 7 Netflix March 12, 2026 Romantic Drama Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Netflix March 20, 2026 Crime Drama Film Bait Amazon Prime Video March 25, 2026 Satirical Comedy Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 JioHotstar March 25, 2026 Superhero Drama Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Netflix March 26, 2026 Horror Miniseries

New Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Young Sherlock

Release Date: March 4, 2026

Genre: Mystery Drama

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Young Sherlock reimagines the early life of the iconic detective, following a teenage Sherlock Holmes as he tackles his first major conspiracy. Hero Fiennes Tiffin leads the series, with Dónal Finn stepping in as James Moriarty. Adding emotional depth is Joseph Fiennes as Sherlock’s father, Silas, bringing an intriguing family dynamic to this origin story.

Subedaar

Release Date: March 5, 2026

Genre: Action Drama

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedar stars Anil Kapoor as retired Subedaar Arjun Maurya, confronting the dangerous world of illegal sand mining. Radhikka Madan plays his daughter Shyama, while Aditya Rawal appears as the antagonist. The film blends social realism with gripping action, making it one of the most significant Indian OTT premieres this month.

Scarpetta

Release Date: March 11, 2026

Genre: Crime Thriller

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Based on Patricia Cornwell’s bestselling novels, Scarpetta features Nicole Kidman as forensic pathologist Dr Kay Scarpetta. Jamie Lee Curtis co-stars as her sister, adding layered family tension to this investigative thriller.

Bait

Release Date: March 25, 2026

Genre: Satirical Comedy

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Bait stars Riz Ahmed as Shah Latif, a struggling actor whose James Bond audition spirals into media chaos. The sharp satire explores representation debates and celebrity culture, with supporting performances from Guz Khan, Sheeba Chaddha and Ritu Arya.

New Streaming on Netflix

Hello Bachhon

Release Date: March 6, 2026

Genre: Biographical Drama

Streaming On: Netflix

Hello Bachhon draws inspiration from educator Alakh Pandey’s journey. Vineet Kumar Singh plays a determined teacher building an edtech platform for overlooked students. Directed by Pratish Mehta, the series blends inspiration with grounded storytelling.

Boyfriend on Demand

Release Date: March 6, 2026

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Streaming On: Netflix

Boyfriend on Demand stars Jisoo as Seo Mi-rae, a webtoon producer who signs up for a virtual dating service. Opposite her is Seo In-guk, creating a romantic narrative that explores digital-age relationships.

One Piece Season 2

Release Date: March 10, 2026

Genre: Adventure Fantasy

Streaming On: Netflix

One Piece returns with Season 2 as Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats head toward the Grand Line. Iñaki Godoy reprises his role as Luffy, while Michael Dorman joins as Gold Roger. The new season expands the beloved manga adaptation with larger world-building and new characters.

Virgin River Season 7

Release Date: March 12, 2026

Genre: Romantic Drama

Streaming On: Netflix

Virgin River continues the love story of Mel and Jack, now navigating married life. The long-running romance remains one of Netflix’s most consistent global hits.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Release Date: March 20, 2026

Genre: Crime Drama Film

Streaming On: Netflix

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man serves as a cinematic continuation of the acclaimed series. Set during World War II, the film reunites Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, with his son Duke, portrayed by Barry Keoghan. Written by Steven Knight and directed by Tom Harper, the project deepens the Shelby legacy.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

Release Date: March 26, 2026

Genre: Horror Miniseries

Streaming On: Netflix

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is a psychological horror created by Haley Z Boston. Starring Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco, the series follows an engaged couple whose wedding week spirals into disturbing revelations.

New Streaming on JioHotstar

Rooster

Release Date: March 9, 2026

Genre: Comedy

Streaming On: JioHotstar

Rooster marks the return of Steve Carell to television comedy. He plays author Greg Russo, nicknamed Rooster, whose visit to his daughter’s university quickly descends into chaos.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Release Date: March 25, 2026

Genre: Superhero Drama

Streaming On: JioHotstar

Daredevil: Born Again returns with Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock facing Kingpin, now New York’s mayor. Krysten Ritter reprises her role as Jessica Jones, marking a significant Marvel crossover moment for fans.

Editor’s Picks – Must-Watch OTT Titles in March 2026

Subedaar – Amazon Prime Video: A socially driven action drama led by Anil Kapoor.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man – Netflix: A cinematic continuation of the Shelby saga.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 – JioHotstar: A high-stakes Marvel showdown.

One Piece Season 2 – Netflix: The next chapter of Netflix’s ambitious live-action adaptation.

March 2026 stands out as one of the most content-rich months for streaming audiences. With Indian originals holding their own alongside globally scaled franchises, viewers can choose from romance, crime thrillers, comedy, horror and superhero epics. Whether you prefer intimate character dramas or expansive action spectacles, this month’s OTT lineup offers something for every kind of binge-watcher.

