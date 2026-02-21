MTV Splitsvilla 16 Elimination Today: Did Keona Walke Quit or Was She Evicted From Splitsvilla X6?

MTV Splitsvilla X6 continues to deliver high-voltage drama, proving once again that the reality show is not for the faint-hearted. Contestants are expected to balance emotions with strategy, and viewers are left analysing every move as alliances shift inside the villa. The biggest question dominating social media right now: Did Keona Walke quit the show, or was she evicted?

Will Keona Walke Leave MTV Splitsvilla 16?

The latest promo of MTV Splitsvilla 16 sparked intense speculation after Keona Walke was seen breaking down in tears and expressing her desire to leave the show. The emotional moment followed a heated interaction with hosts Nia Sharma and Uorfi Javed.

As the clip went viral, fans began debating whether Keona would voluntarily walk out or face elimination. A section of viewers sympathised with her, alleging that Khushi and her group cornered her during multiple situations inside the villa. Others, however, questioned her gameplay and emotional decisions.

Why Did Keona Walke Want To Quit Splitsvilla X6?

Keona’s struggles inside Paisa Villa appeared to intensify after she was separated from Deeptanshu, with whom she shared a close bond. Her inability to build a strong romantic connection affected her position in the game. She maintained that she would not form a bond with someone who was already exploring a connection with another contestant, which limited her strategic options.

The situation escalated after a confrontation with Diksha, where some viewers felt Keona portrayed herself as a victim. The tension grew further during a separate altercation with Himanshu, where she said she felt “threatened” around him.

When the matter reached the hosts, Keona clarified that she meant “he can threaten” rather than stating that an incident had already taken place. Nia Sharma highlighted the importance of distinguishing between a potential action and an actual allegation, underlining the seriousness of such statements on national television.

Overwhelmed by the ongoing tension, Keona requested the hosts to either shift her to Pyaar Villa, where her close connections like Deeptanshu and Gullu were present, or eliminate her from the competition entirely.

Was Keona Walke Eliminated or Did She Exit Voluntarily?

After an emotional exchange and prolonged back-and-forth discussions, the makers ultimately allowed Keona to leave the show. Her departure was not framed as a standard elimination during a dumping session but rather as a voluntary exit following the intense confrontation.

Her exit has divided audiences. While some believe she was mentally exhausted and unable to cope with the pressure, others argue that reality shows demand resilience and strategic thinking.

When Anuska Ghosh Reacted To Keona Being Called ‘Crybaby’

In an earlier interview, Anuska Ghosh addressed the narrative around Keona being targeted. She suggested that what appears on screen does not always reflect the full reality. According to Anuska, while Keona may have felt singled out, she needed to stand up for herself instead of breaking down emotionally.

Interestingly, Anuska and Simran Khan were previously evicted due to the ‘Mischief Box’ twist but later re-entered the villa, proving that twists remain a constant factor this season.

MTV Splitsvilla 16 Eliminations So Far

So far, Khushi, Ayush Jamwal, Arav Chugh, and Arav Sharma have been eliminated from MTV Splitsvilla 16. With shifting loyalties and unpredictable twists, the competition continues to intensify.

Keona Walke’s departure marks a significant turning point in the dynamics of Paisa Villa. Whether her exit strengthens existing alliances or creates new rivalries remains to be seen as the show progresses.

Also Read: