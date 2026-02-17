Salman Khan Rushes to Hospital After Salim Khan Admitted to ICU in Mumbai

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, known for penning some of Hindi cinema’s biggest hits of the 1970s, has been hospitalised in Mumbai. The 90-year-old writer was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

A hospital statement confirmed that Salim Khan was brought to the emergency department at 8:30 am by family doctor Dr Sandeep Chopra and later shifted to the ICU under the supervision of Dr Jalil Parkar. Doctors attending to him said he is stable but under close observation.

Salim Khan is the father of Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Hospital Statement and Medical Update

In an official communication issued Tuesday evening, Lilavati Hospital confirmed the veteran writer’s admission and detailed the medical response. According to the statement, emergency care was initiated immediately after he was brought in. He was then moved to the first-floor ICU for continued monitoring.

A team of specialists, including neurologist Dr Vinay Chavan, cardiologist Dr Ajit Menon, neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia, examined him.

The hospital said that, respecting the family’s request, further details would not be disclosed immediately. A press bulletin is scheduled for 11 am on Wednesday with the consent of relatives while maintaining patient confidentiality.

“He is stable but is under close observation in regards to his clinical status,” the statement added.

Salman Khan was seen leaving the hospital premises, but did not address the media. Salim Khan’s son-in-law, Atul Agnihotri, also arrived at the hospital soon after.

Who Is Salim Khan?

Salim Khan rose to prominence in the 1970s as part of the celebrated screenwriting duo Javed Akhtar and himself, popularly known as Salim-Javed. Together, they reshaped mainstream Hindi cinema with films such as Sholay, Deewaar, and Trishul. Their body of work also includes Haathi Mere Saathi, Yaadon Ki Baarat, Zanjeer, Don, Dostana and Shakti.

The duo became the highest-paid writers in Hindi cinema at the time and are credited with shaping the “angry young man” persona portrayed memorably by Amitabh Bachchan. Their partnership ended in 1982, after which Javed Akhtar moved towards lyric writing while Salim Khan continued with scriptwriting. Post-separation, he wrote films including Naam, starring Sanjay Dutt.

Personal Life And Family

Salim Khan was married to Salma Khan when he began his screenwriting career. The couple have four children, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Alvira Agnihotri. In 1981, he married actor Helen. The family later adopted Arpita Khan.

Salim Khan continues to live with Salma and Helen at his Mumbai residence. He celebrated his 90th birthday in November with family members. His daughter Arpita had shared photographs at the time along with a note describing him as her “galaxy.”