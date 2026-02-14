Splitsvilla 16 Episode 16 OTT Release Date and Time: Full Recap, Elimination Twist and What to Expect This Week

The latest season of MTV’s popular dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla X6: Paisa Vs Pyaar, continues to raise the drama quotient with unexpected eliminations, wild card entries and shifting alliances. Hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, Season 16 has introduced a new format that has kept viewers hooked since its premiere.
As the show enters its fifth week, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the power dynamics will change in Episode 16 and beyond.
Splitsvilla 16 Episode 16 Release Date and Air Time
The upcoming episode will premiere on:
Episode 16: February 13, 2026, at 7:00 PM
Episode 17: February 14, 2026, at 7:00 PM
Episode 18: February 15, 2026, at 7:00 PM
New episodes air every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:00 PM on MTV.
Where to Watch Splitsvilla 16 Online
Viewers can watch the show live on MTV or stream it digitally on JioHotstar with an active subscription. The OTT platform offers full episodes shortly after the television broadcast.
Splitsvilla 16 Episode 15 Recap: Elimination and Wild Card Shock
Episode 15 delivered one of the most dramatic dome sessions of the season. Contestant Ayush Jamwal was eliminated after receiving the majority vote. Before exiting, he was given a special power to name a contestant who might face future consequences. He chose Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwari, leaving the villa, anticipating possible repercussions.
However, the real surprise came immediately after the elimination. Previously evicted contestant Anuska Ghosh made a powerful wild card re-entry, reclaiming her place in the competition and vowing to disrupt existing alliances. Her return has significantly altered the strategic landscape inside the villas.
Season 16 Format Twist: Pyaar Villa vs Paisa Villa
This year’s edition stands apart due to its dual-villa concept — Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa. The unique format forces contestants to balance emotional connections with strategic gameplay involving Splitcoins.
The structure has intensified rivalries, strengthened bonds, and introduced layered gameplay where loyalty and ambition constantly collide. Adding to the chaos, Nia Sharma and Uorfi Javed have joined the show as Mischief Makers, further stirring tensions between contestants.
What to Expect in Splitsvilla 16 Episode 16
With Anuska Ghosh back in the game and unresolved tension surrounding Gullu’s nomination, Episode 16 is expected to bring:
High-stakes tasks test both emotional and strategic alliances
Possible consequences of Ayush’s loss of power
Fresh confrontations between villa members
Potential shifts in power between Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa
As Valentine’s week unfolds in the show, romantic bonds and rivalries are likely to intensify, setting the stage for major twists in upcoming episodes.
Updated Contestant Lineup: Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa
Season 16 began with 32 contestants divided across two villas.
Pyaar Villa Contestants
Participants include Akanksha Choudhary, Sadhaaf Shankar, Anjali, Anisha Shinde, Soundharya Shetty, Suzzane, Tayne, Chakshdeep Singh, Yogesh, Himanshu Arora, Sorab Bedi, Ayush Sharma and Harshit.
Paisa Villa Contestants
Contestants include Keona Walke, Preet Singh, Kaira, Asmita Adhikari, Zalak Gohil, Niharika Tiwari, Khushi Rawall, Vishu Bajaj, Ron Kariappa, Kushal Tanwari (Gullu), Ayush Mandi, Deeptanshu Saini, Gauresh Gujral and Mohit Malhotra.
With shifting loyalties and strategic gameplay becoming more intense each week, the battle between love and money continues to define the season.
The combination of romantic drama, competitive tasks, and unpredictable eliminations has made Season 16 one of the most talked-about reality shows currently on air. The new villa format, unexpected wildcard entries and strong host presence have ensured constant engagement among viewers.
As Episode 16 premieres on February 13, fans can expect more chaos, emotional confrontations and strategic moves that could redefine the game entirely.
