Splitsvilla X6 Episode 25 Release Date and Time: When and Where to Watch MTV Splitsvilla 16 Online

The popular dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla X6: Paisa Vs Pyaar continues to deliver intense drama and unexpected twists as the competition progresses. Hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, the show has captured viewers’ attention with its mix of romance, strategy, and rivalry among contestants.
With the villas now merged and relationships becoming more complicated, fans are eagerly waiting for the next episode. Here is everything you need to know about the release date, time, recap, and streaming details of Episode 25.
Splitsvilla X6 Episode 25 Release Date and Time
The upcoming episode ofMTV Splitsvilla X6 will air on March 6, 2026, at 7:00 PM IST.
The show follows a weekend broadcast schedule, releasing new episodes three days a week. The upcoming episode lineup is:
Episode 25: March 6, 2026 – 7:00 PM IST
Episode 26: March 7, 2026 – 7:00 PM IST
Episode 27: March 8, 2026 – 7:00 PM IST
These episodes will bring more drama as contestants navigate changing alliances and relationships after the major twist introduced in the previous episode.
Where to Watch Splitsvilla X6 Online
Fans can watchMTV Splitsvilla X6: Paisa Vs Pyaar on television as well as online platforms.
TV Channel: MTV India
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
New episodes premiere every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:00 PM IST on both the television channel and the streaming platform.
Episode 24 Recap: Paisa Villa and Pyaar Villa Finally Merge
Episode 24 brought a major twist to the reality show. Until now, contestants were divided between Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa, representing two different approaches to the game.
However, the two villas have now been merged into a single villa, forcing all contestants to live together and face both old partners and rivals. The unexpected change created immediate tension, as several participants were confronted with past relationships and unresolved conflicts.
Amid this chaos, Akanksha Choudhary and Gauresh Gujral were declared the only ideal match in the competition so far. However, the villa merger complicated their connection as both contestants encountered their earlier partners again.
The episode also witnessed heated arguments and growing rivalries, marking a turning point in the season.
New Twists and Challenges Await in Episode 25
With all contestants now living in the same villa, the upcoming episodes promise increased competition and emotional drama.
Hosts Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra are introducing new tasks, elimination twists, and strategic challenges that will test the loyalty and compatibility of the contestants. Players must decide whether to remain loyal to their current partners or reconnect with previous matches.
Adding to the chaos, the show also introduced “Mischief Makers” played by Nia Sharma and Uorfi Javed, who bring unpredictable twists and influence the dynamics of the game
Contestants in Splitsvilla Season 16
The season began with contestants divided into two groups: Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa.
Pyaar Villa Contestants
Girls
Akanksha Choudhary
Sadhaaf Shankar
Anisha Shinde
Soundharya Shetty
Suzzane
Anuska Ghosh
Boys
Tayne
Chakshdeep Singh
Yogesh
Himanshu Arora
Sorab Bedi
Ayush Sharma
Harshit
Paisa Villa Contestants
Girls
Keona Walke
Preet Singh
Kaira
Asmita Adhikari
Zalak Gohil
Niharika Tiwari
Diksha Pawar
Boys
Vishu Bajaj
Ron Kariappa
Kushal Tanwari (Gullu)
Ayush Mandi
Deeptanshu Saini
Gauresh Gujral
Mohit Malhotra
As the competition progresses, several contestants have already faced eliminations, including the recent exit of Anjali Schmuck.
What to Expect Next in Splitsvilla X6
With the villa merge changing the entire dynamic of the show, the upcoming episodes are expected to focus on shifting alliances, rekindled romances, and intense strategic gameplay.
Contestants must now balance emotional connections with smart decision-making if they want to survive in the competition. As relationships are tested and new challenges arise, the upcoming episodes promise more drama, unexpected twists, and evolving love stories.
Fans can tune in on March 6, 2026, to watch Episode 25 and see which contestants manage to strengthen their connections and who faces the next elimination.
