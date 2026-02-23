The 50 Grand Finale: Meet the Top 4 Finalists, the Reported Winner and more

The reality series The 50 is racing toward its much-awaited grand finale, with the competition reaching peak intensity. After weeks of strategy, alliances, dramatic confrontations and physically demanding tasks, the show has narrowed down to its strongest contenders.

As per reports, the grand finale was shot on February 19 and is scheduled to air on March 22. The top four finalists — Mr Faisu, Shiv Thakare, Rajat Dalal and Immortal Kaka — have officially secured their spots, while buzz around the reported winner has already begun circulating online.

The 50 Top 4 Finalists: Who Made It to the Grand Finale?

From a pool of 50 celebrity contestants living together in a luxurious palace and competing in mentally and physically challenging tasks, only four have emerged as finalists:

Mr Faisu

Shiv Thakare

Rajat Dalal

Immortal Kaka

They outperformed strong competitors, including Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Urvashi Dholakia and Manisha Rani to reach the final stage.

Shiv Thakare — Reported Winner of The 50

According to multiple media reports, Shiv Thakare has emerged as the winner of The 50, although official confirmation is awaited until the televised finale.

Shiv’s journey in the show has been marked by resilience, calculated decision-making and a strong emotional connection with the audience. Known for his composed gameplay and ability to stay focused under pressure, Shiv steadily built alliances while maintaining his individuality in the game.

Educational Qualification

Shiv Thakare completed his schooling in Maharashtra and later pursued a degree in Engineering. Before entering the entertainment industry, he also explored entrepreneurship and modelling, which helped him build confidence and public presence.

His prior experience in reality television gave him a clear strategic advantage in The 50.

Mr Faisu — The Digital Star Turned Strong Contender

With a massive social media following, Mr Faisu entered The 50 as one of the most popular contestants. His calm demeanour and consistent performance in physically demanding tasks made him a strong finalist.

Having previously proven his endurance on television reality formats, Faisu impressed viewers with his balanced gameplay — neither overly aggressive nor passive.

Educational Qualification

Mr Faisu completed his schooling in Mumbai and holds a degree in Computer Applications. Before rising to fame as a digital content creator, he was academically inclined and had interests in technology and business.

His disciplined approach and physical fitness played a key role in helping him reach the finale.

Rajat Dalal — The Calculative Strategist

Rajat Dalal brought a combination of physical strength and logical gameplay into the house. Known for his bold confrontations and fearless attitude, he frequently took charge during critical tasks.

His strategic thinking and competitive spirit made him one of the most talked-about contestants this season.

Educational Qualification

Rajat Dalal completed his higher education in Commerce before becoming a professional fitness influencer and entrepreneur. His academic background in commerce and business helped him approach the game strategically, often analysing situations before making decisions.

Immortal Kaka — The Entertainer with a Loyal Fan Base

Unlike aggressive players, Immortal Kaka carved his path through positivity and entertainment. Staying away from unnecessary conflicts, he built genuine friendships and earned steady fan support.

His ability to maintain composure while delivering strong performances helped him secure a top-four spot.

Educational Qualification

Immortal Kaka completed his schooling in North India and later pursued graduation while building his career as a content creator. His creative instincts and communication skills have been central to his journey both online and inside the show.

Prince Narula and Other Strong Contenders

Although Prince Narula did not make it to the final top four, he was considered one of the strongest contenders based on his reality show track record. He has previously won major shows, including:

MTV Roadies

MTV Splitsvilla

Bigg Boss

Nach Baliye

Other contestants who made it far in the competition included Krishna Shroff, Yuvika Chaudhary, Urvashi Dholakia, Manisha Rani and Ridhi Dogra.

When and Where to Watch The 50 Grand Finale

The 50 follows a digital-first format with a delayed television telecast.

New episodes stream daily on JioHotstar at 9 PM

The television telecast airs later on Colours TV at 10:30 PM

The contestants entered the show on January 27 for a three-week shoot, and the grand finale episode is set to air on March 22.

Who Is Most Likely to Win The 50?

While reports strongly suggest Shiv Thakare as the winner, the official announcement during the finale will confirm the result. Based on performance, fan engagement and consistency, all four finalists have built compelling cases for the trophy.

With the finale just around the corner, audiences are eagerly waiting to see whether the reported winner will be officially crowned — or if The 50 delivers one last twist.

