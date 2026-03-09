The Society Season 2 OTT Release: Where to Watch Munawar Faruqui’s Reality Show Grand Premiere and Full Contestant List

The second season of the popular reality show The Society has officially premiered online. Hosted by Munawar Faruqui, the new season brings fresh contestants, upgraded challenges and the return of its unique “Rags to Royals” concept.

Following the success of its debut season, the show is back with more intense tasks, strategic gameplay and a brand-new lineup of participants. Here is everything you need to know about the OTT release, streaming platform, hosts and contestants of The Society Season 2.

The Society Season 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

The grand premiere of The Society Season 2 is now available for streaming on JioHotstar under the platform’s Sparks section.

The first two episodes of the season were released on March 9, 2026, marking the official start of the reality show’s second edition. Viewers can watch the episodes digitally through the streaming service.

The premiere episodes introduce the contestants and offer a glimpse of the intense challenges and social hierarchy that will define the competition in the upcoming weeks.

Munawar Faruqui Returns as Host for Season 2

Stand-up comedian and reality TV personality Munawar Faruqui reprises his role as the host for the new season.

Faruqui continues to guide the contestants through the show’s competitive structure while adding his signature humour and commentary during tasks and eliminations.

Alongside him, social media personality Shreya Kalra returns as Miss Rule, the strict authority figure responsible for explaining the rules and monitoring whether contestants follow them correctly.

If players fail to follow instructions, Miss Rule has the authority to deduct points or even downgrade contestants within the show’s social hierarchy.

The Society Season 2 Format: Royals, Regulars and Rags Explained

The core concept of the show remains the same as in the first season.

Contestants are divided into three categories:

Royals – the most privileged group in the competition

Regulars – the middle-tier players

Rags – the contestants at the bottom of the hierarchy

Participants must complete various challenges to improve their status in the social structure. Successful performances can move them up the ladder, while poor performances or penalties can cause them to drop down.

Season 2 introduces more complex and physically demanding tasks compared to the previous season, adding a new layer of competition to the show.

The Society Season 2 Contestants: Full List of Participants

Season 2 features a lineup of new contestants competing to become the ultimate Royal.

The confirmed participants include:

Tanisha Arora

Wajid Kacchi

Lekha Unnikrishnan Nair

Ravish Chandrashekhar Shetty

Apoorv Kansal

Bharat Madaan

Samruddhi Jadhav

Kshama Trivedi

Mahima Gupta

Deepika Aryaa

Adityaa Sindhu

Nandini Mathur

Santosh Bahuguna

Rajshree More

Pranav Rai

Additional digital creators and influencers are also part of the competition, including the content creator HitZone.

These contestants will compete through a series of challenges to climb from the lowest tier to the coveted Royal status.

What to Expect From The Society Season 2

The new season promises more intense gameplay, stronger rivalries and upgraded tasks that push contestants both physically and mentally.

While the format remains rooted in the “Rags to Royals” progression, the challenges now include tougher strategy elements and more competitive eliminations.

With Munawar Faruqui returning as host and a completely fresh cast of contestants, the new season aims to replicate the popularity of its predecessor while offering a more dynamic viewing experience.

The Society Season 2 has begun its journey with a grand OTT premiere, bringing back its signature social hierarchy and high-stakes competition. With new participants, upgraded tasks and Munawar Faruqui leading the show once again, the reality series is set to deliver another season of drama, strategy and entertainment.

The grand premiere episodes are now streaming online, giving viewers the first look at the contestants who will compete to become the ultimate Royal.

