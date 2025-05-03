The Wait Is Over! Panchayat S4 Premieres July 2 – Teaser Out Now!

The wait is finally over for fans of Panchayat, one of India’s most adored web series. Amazon Prime Video has officially dropped the much-anticipated teaser for Panchayat Season 4, which is now set to premiere on July 2, 2025.

Advertisment

The teaser packs a punch — a storm is brewing in the quaint village of Phulera as the panchayat elections take center stage. With Pradhan Ji (played by Raghubir Yadav) and Bhushan Ji (Durgesh Kumar) locking horns in a full-fledged political battle, the teaser hints at a rollercoaster ride of drama, humor, and heartwarming moments.

“This time, Phulera is ready for its biggest panchayat election,” announces the opening voiceover. The teaser then dives into the intense campaigning, showcasing hilarious and chaotic election strategies, quirky poster wars, and the return of beloved characters like Sachiv Ji (Jitendra Kumar), Rinki, Vinod, Kranti Devi, and others. Bhushan, with a mischievous grin, declares, “Maza aayega!” — and from the looks of it, he’s not wrong.

The official synopsis teases high-stakes drama:

“Amid intense village panchayat elections, Pradhan and Bhushan’s camps battle through sharp political moves. As Abhishek sheds his neutrality, both his future and Pradhan’s hang in the balance.”

Fans, of course, are ecstatic. “Probably the best web series on any platform in years,” one user exclaimed. Another added, “Panchayat is love. This looks so good!” The teaser even sparked some light-hearted shipping with fans rooting for ‘Rinki weds Sachiv Ji’.

Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, and produced by The Viral Fever, Panchayat is a comedy-drama masterpiece known for its grounded storytelling, brilliant performances, and satirical yet sensitive portrayal of rural India.

Season 4 promises not just electoral excitement but also deeper character arcs — from Sachiv Ji’s evolving relationship with Rinki to new hurdles from the local power player Chandu. Expect fresh conflicts, old rivalries, and the signature humor that’s made Panchayat a cultural phenomenon.

So mark your calendars — Phulera’s chunavi hungama begins July 2. Until then, get ready to chant: “Ab maza aayega!”