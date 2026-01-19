"Because I was Wearing Gamusa..." ABSU Chief Alleges Discrimination by Police at Bagurumba Event

All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) President Dipen Boro on Sunday night expressed strong displeasure over alleged mismanagement and discriminatory behaviour by security personnel at Guwahati’s Sarusajai stadium during the “Bagurumba Dwhou” programme.

In a Facebook post, Boro said he faced a “horrific situation” while trying to enter the venue through gates 24, 24A and 24B to attend the programme.

“The officers from Assam Police and magistrate forcefully refused entry even after we showed the Golden and Blue Cards issued during the Group of Ministers’ meeting,” he wrote.

Boro stated that he informed the officials that ABSU was among the organisers of the mega cultural event and that he also had to attend the welcoming and see-off programme for the Prime Minister. However, according to him, officials failed to consider the request. He further alleged that similar treatment was meted out to other invitees and VIPs at the same gate.

Boro also alleged that he felt discriminated against because he was dressed in traditional Bodo attire.

“I felt this attitude may be because I was wearing Gamsa, Aronai and an Endi coat, not a western suit and tie,” he wrote, calling the behaviour “not tolerable” and warning that such actions could “create difference and hatred.”

The ABSU president pointed out that his organisation has successfully managed large gatherings in the past, including events attended by the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister in Kokrajhar and during Bodoland Mohotsav in Delhi. He added that ABSU volunteers are capable of managing large crowds in a disciplined manner even without police deployment.

He also criticised what he described as “disgusting behaviour” by some officials, suggesting counselling or voluntary retirement, while praising others who managed the crowd in a friendly and professional way. Boro tagged senior authorities, including the Assam DGP and the Chief Minister’s Office, seeking attention to the issue.

Meanwhile, the grand “Bagurumba Dwhou” programme concluded successfuly in Guwahati, where around 10,000 artistes performed the traditional Bodo dance in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the initiative aims to give international recognition to Bagurumba, similar to the global exposure received by Bihu and Jhumoir, and to highlight Assam’s rich cultural heritage before a worldwide audience.

