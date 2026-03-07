With Love OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan’s Tamil Romantic Drama

The Tamil romantic drama With Love has officially made its transition from theatres to streaming platforms. Starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan, the feel-good romantic comedy is now available for audiences to watch online.
After completing its theatrical run with a steady box-office performance, the film premiered on Netflix on March 6, 2026, making it a popular addition to the weekend OTT watchlist for fans of light-hearted romance.
With Love OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform
The Tamil romantic drama With Love started streaming on March 6, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. Viewers can watch the film from the comfort of their homes through the streaming platform.
To reach a wider audience across India, the film is available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
With Love Plot: A Blind Date That Reopens Old Memories
The story of With Love revolves around Sathya Seelan, a man who has been avoiding marriage proposals for some time. Eventually, his sister convinces him to go on a blind date.
During the date, Sathya meets Monisha, a social media influencer. As the conversation unfolds, the two realise that they had once attended the same school. This unexpected connection leads them to revisit memories from their teenage years.
Their meeting gradually turns into a journey of rediscovering past emotions, unfinished relationships, and childhood crushes. Together, they attempt to reconnect with people they once had feelings for to find closure and emotional clarity.
The narrative blends humour, nostalgia, and heartfelt moments as it explores how youthful memories shape present relationships.
Fresh On-Screen Pairing of Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan
One of the major highlights of With Love is the refreshing on-screen pairing of Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan.
The film marks Abishan Jeevinth’s debut as a lead actor, while Anaswara Rajan brings warmth and relatability to her role as Monisha. Their natural performances and grounded portrayal of characters help the film maintain a realistic tone.
The chemistry between Sathya’s introverted personality and Monisha’s outgoing nature adds depth to the narrative and helps drive the emotional core of the story.
Director Madhan’s Promising Debut
The film is directed by Madhan, who makes his debut with With Love. The filmmaker focuses on simple and honest storytelling, allowing both characters equal space to evolve throughout the narrative.
By combining romance with nostalgia and emotional reflection, the film delivers a grounded love story that resonates with audiences who appreciate subtle storytelling rather than high-octane drama.
Cast and Supporting Characters
Along with the lead pair, the film features a supporting cast that includes:
Saravanan
Theni Murugan
Kavya Anil
Harish Kumar
Sacchin Nachiappan
Sachana Namidass
RJ Anandhi
The supporting characters contribute to the nostalgic narrative, particularly through scenes set in school days that explore early crushes and youthful emotions.
With Love Box Office Performance
During its theatrical run, With Love delivered a modest but steady performance at the box office. According to trade data, the film collected around ₹51 lakh on its 14th day, pushing the total earnings to approximately ₹22.60 crore.
While the movie did not dominate the box office, industry observers described its performance as respectable for a romantic drama led by a debut actor.
The film recorded an overall Tamil Nadu theatre occupancy of 12.78% on Day 14, with morning shows at 12.84%, afternoon screenings at 13.79%, evening shows at 12.09%, and night shows at 12.41%.
Why With Love Is Worth Watching on OTT
With its OTT release, With Love offers a refreshing alternative to high-action entertainers. The film stands out for several reasons:
A light-hearted romantic comedy with emotional depth
A nostalgic storyline centred on school memories and first crushes
Fresh chemistry between the lead actors
A simple, grounded narrative approach
Equal focus on both male and female perspectives in love
The film combines humour, nostalgia, and heartfelt storytelling, making it an appealing choice for viewers who enjoy feel-good romantic dramas.
With Love Now Streaming Online
Now available on Netflix, With Love gives audiences the opportunity to revisit a story about memories, closure, and rediscovering love. With its nostalgic theme and relatable characters, the film offers an engaging watch for fans of romantic dramas.
