WPL 2026 Mega Auction Live Streaming: Date, Time, Telecast and Where to Watch in India

The countdown to the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 has officially begun, and the excitement is peaking as the tournament hosts its first-ever mega auction. With 277 players—194 Indian and 83 overseas—set to go under the hammer, franchises are gearing up for intense bidding wars and strategic squad-building ahead of the new season.
WPL 2026 Mega Auction Overview
The 2026 mega auction marks a crucial phase for all five WPL franchises as they prepare to rebuild their squads with a fresh pool of domestic and international talent. The auction features several high-profile cricketers, including recent Women’s World Cup stars and globally acclaimed performers.
Franchises will collectively look to fill 73 slots, including 50 Indian and 23 overseas positions. With varying purse strengths and retention strategies, each team enters the auction with a unique approach.
WPL 2026 Auction Date, Time and Venue
Date: Thursday, 27 November 2025
Time: Auction begins at 3:30 PM IST (Pre-show coverage starts at 2:30 PM IST)
Venue: New Delhi, India
This year’s mega auction is expected to be one of the most competitive yet, with teams having a combined purse of ₹41.1 crore.
Where to Watch WPL 2026 Mega Auction Live in India
Television Telecast
The WPL 2026 mega auction will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, the official TV broadcaster for major cricket tournaments in India.
Online Live Streaming
Cricket fans can watch the auction live online via:
JioHotstar(app and website)
JioStar app (as per updated streaming announcements)
Both platforms will provide full live coverage, including expert analysis and real-time bidding updates.
Players in the WPL 2026 Auction Pool
A total of 277 players are registered, out of which:
194 are Indian players (including 52 capped)
83 are overseas players (66 capped)
Marquee Players Include
Deepti Sharma
Renuka Singh
Sophie Devine
Amelia Kerr
Sophie Ecclestone
Alyssa Healy
Meg Lanning
Laura Wolvaardt
These names are expected to trigger major bidding battles as teams race to secure match-winning performers.
Team Purse and Retained Players Ahead of WPL 2026 Auction
Remaining Purse (Highlights)
UP Warriorz enter the auction with the highest purse: ₹14.5 crore
Delhi Capitals have the smallest purse: ₹5.70 crore
Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, having retained five players each, will not have the Right To Match (RTM) option
Retention Snapshot
Mumbai Indians
Harmanpreet Kaur
Nat Sciver-Brunt
Hayley Matthews
Amanjot Kaur
G Kamalini
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Smriti Mandhana
Richa Ghosh
Ellyse Perry
Shreyanka Patil
Delhi Capitals
Jemimah Rodrigues
Shafali Verma
Marizanne Kapp
Annabel Sutherland
Niki Prasad
UP Warriorz
Shweta Sehrawat
Gujarat Giants
Ashleigh Gardner
Beth Mooney
Why the WPL 2026 Mega Auction Matters
This auction is expected to shape the competitive landscape of the upcoming WPL season. With big names entering the bidding arena and teams carrying significant purse values, the event promises high drama, strategic decisions and surprising picks.
For the first time, all eyes will be on how franchises rebuild from scratch and plan for long-term squad sustainability.
The WPL 2026 Mega Auction is more than a player selection event—it is a pivotal moment for women’s cricket in India. With elite talent, major budgets and fierce competition, the auction will set the tone for an electrifying 2026 season.
Fans can tune in via Star Sports or watch the live streaming on JioHotstar to witness all the action unfold on November 27 from 3:30 PM IST.
Also Read:
India vs Pakistan Finals Record: Head-to-Head History Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Clash
Top Players to Watch in Asia Cup 2025: Debutants Who Can Change the Game
Most Sixes in Asia Cup History (ODI & T20I): Records, Stats, and Top Hitter