24-Year-Old Woman Mysteriously Missing from Guwahati’s Hatigaon

A 24-year-old woman, Anita Das, has gone missing from the Hatigaon area since Friday evening. Concerned about her disappearance, her family has approached Hatigaon police for assistance.

Advertisment

According to the family, Anita was adopted nearly 18 years ago and is unable to read, write, or use a mobile phone, raising further concerns about her safety.

Speaking to the media, a family member stated, “Yesterday, my maternal aunt went to the hospital and left her son at home. However, Anita handed the boy over to a woman living in the same building, saying she had some work and was stepping out. Since then, she has been missing. When my aunt returned home around 7:12 PM, she found the room locked and immediately informed the Hatigaon police. A police team initiated an investigation, searching areas like Khanapara and ISBT. Anita cannot read, write, or communicate properly, and she did not take anything except a plastic bag when she left. We fear someone may have deceived her and taken her away.”

The family has appealed to the public to report any information regarding Anita’s whereabouts to the police.

Also Read: Dergaon Youth Studying In Guwahati Found Dead In Rented Space