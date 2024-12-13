8 Arrested in Boragaon Gang Rape; Guwahati Police Continue Investigation

In the early hours of December 13, 2024, a disturbing video allegedly depicting a gang rape involving a group of youths and a woman began circulating among residents of the Boragaon area.

The video came to the notice of the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Garchuk Police Station, Inspector Mayurjit Gogoi, through a media person associated with a private satellite channel.

Upon analyzing the video, Inspector Mayurjit Gogoi, Sub-Inspector Kajal Dutta, and the staff of Garchuk Police Station promptly carried out raids at multiple locations within the jurisdictions of Garchuk and Jalukbari Police Stations, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals identified in the footage.

The arrested suspects are:

1. Kuldeep Nath (23), son of Sabin Nath, resident of Gakhirchowk, Boragaon.

2. Bijoy Rabha (22), son of Kanak Rabha, resident of Shiv Nagar Path, Boragaon.

3. Pinku Das (18), son of Rabin Das, resident of Nizarapar, Boragaon.

4. Gagan Das (21), son of Ashu Das, resident of Nizarapar, Boragaon.

5. Saurav Boro (20), son of Durga Boro, resident of Bakul Nagar, Boragaon.

6. Mrinal Rabha (19), son of Sanjib Rabha, resident of Pachim Boragaon, Nizarapar.

7. Dipankar Mukhiya (21), son of Late Deba Mukhiya, resident of Tetelia, Padumbari, under Jalukbari Police Station.

8. Rabin Das (23), son of late Nipen Das, resident of Bakul Nagar, Boragaon

The identity of the woman involved in the incident is yet to be established, and the investigation is ongoing.

The city police are continuing their efforts to gather more evidence and ascertain the details of the crime.