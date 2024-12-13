Guwahati Shocker: Young Woman Gang-Raped by Nine, Video Goes Viral

In a deeply disturbing incident, a young woman was subjected to unimaginable cruelty in Guwahati’s Boragaon area as she was allegedly assaulted and gang-raped by nine men.

Sources said that the accused not only committed the heinous crime but also filmed the act. The disturbing video has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread outrage.

The incident reportedly occurred at a Durga temple located in Nijarapar area in Boragaon, and the police launched an investigation as soon as the video surfaced online.

Six accused have been arrested so far. However, three others are still absconding.

The arrested suspects are:

Kuldeep Nath (23), son of Shri Sabin Nath, resident of Gakhirchowk, Boragaon. Bijoy Rabha (22), son of Shri Kanak Rabha, resident of Shiv Nagar Path, Boragaon. Pinku Das (18), son of Shri Rabin Das, resident of Nizarapar, Boragaon. Gagan Das (21), son of Shri Ashu Das, resident of Nizarapar, Boragaon. Saurav Boro (20), son of Shri Durga Boro, resident of Bakul Nagar, Boragaon. Mrinal Rabha (19), son of Shri Sanjib Rabha, resident of Pachim Boragaon, Nizarapar. Dipankar Mukhiya (21), son of Late Shri Deba Mukhiya, resident of Tetelia, Padumbari, under Jalukbari Police Station.

The victim’s identity has been withheld keeping in mind the severity of the crime.

A manhunt is underway to nab the remaining culprits.



