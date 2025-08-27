Guwahati: CM Vigilance Raids Addl. Commissioner of State GST, Kar Bhawan

The Chief Minister’s Vigilance (CMV) on Wednesday launched a major operation in Lakhimi Nagar, Guwahati, targeting alleged undisclosed assets of Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Shakeel Sadullah. The raids, which began around 8 a.m., are being carried out simultaneously at multiple locations.

A large team from CM Vigilance is conducting searches at the third floor of Block A in Subham Enclave, Hatigaon, focusing on the residence of Additional Commissioner of State GST, Kar Bhawan (Govt. Of Assam), Shakeel Saadullah.

In parallel, another CM Vigilance team is carrying out a raid at House No. 21 on Vinayak Path. Authorities reportedly found substantial assets and furniture during the searches at both locations.

Sources indicate that the targeted properties include several commercial establishments across Guwahati, in addition to land and residential holdings. Information has also emerged regarding a parlour named Rainbow and a nursery connected to the case.

The CM Vigilance is examining these properties in connection with allegations of undisclosed wealth. Both raids are continuing, with teams meticulously inspecting the premises.

