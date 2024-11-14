BREAKING: Water Supply to Be Disrupted in 28 Areas of Guwahati; Check Details

The Guwahati Jal board has announced that water supply will be disrupted in 28 areas of the city from November 15 to 17.

During this period, residents of these affected areas will experience a temporary halt in water supply, which is expected to cause inconvenience.

The specific areas that will be affected by the water supply disruption include: Amiya Nagar, Chanmari, Rajgarh, Lachit Nagar, Ulubari, Rupnagar, Bora Service, Zoo Road, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Tarun Nagar, Sri Nagar, Bhaskar Nagar, MT Road, Geetanagar, Ambikagiri Nagar, Sundarpur, Manik Nagar, Hengrabari, Swaraj Nagar, Zakir Hussain Road, Downtown, Baramtoria, Ramchahil, Latasil, Silpukhuri, Panbazar, Kharguli, and others.

In an official notification, the Guwahati Jal Board stated, “This shutdown is necessary to facilitate permanent arrangements of the project involving removal of pipeline loops and to include new areas for commissioning by the end of the month”.

Residents are urged to plan accordingly, and the water supply is expected to be restored to normal once the repairs are completed on November 17.