Arrested Govt Official Shakeel Saadullah's Assets Surpass Declared Income

In a major development, the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell on Wednesday evening arrested Additional Commissioner of State GST, Kar Bhawan (Govt. Of Assam), Shakeel Saadullah. Officials confirmed that he was taken into custody after a day-long interrogation. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has alleged that Sadullah amassed assets far exceeding his known sources of income.

According to sources, Saadullah possesses property worth over ₹60 crore under various names. In addition to land in four locations in Guwahati, he reportedly owns land and flats in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

A forensic audit and financial analysis have assessed that the officer owned assets exceeding his declared income by 112%. Investigators have also found multiple bank accounts across 15 different banks, containing several crores of rupees. Several insurance policies in his name have been recovered as well.

Among the properties is a nearly ₹5 crore under-construction mansion on Binayak Path, featuring ultra-modern interior designs. The exterior and interior use granite extensively, and the mansion includes a rooftop bar, a lift, and ornate wooden carvings across its three floors.

The investigation will also include Saadullah's wife, Manikuntala Gogoi, who reportedly holds several business establishments in her name.

The case was registered on 21/25, following a public complaint, under sections 61(2)/318(4)/316(2)/316(5) BNSS, RW SECTION (1)ab/13(2) and 12 of the Prevention Act 1988.

The State GST Intelligence Unit, reportedly established under Saadullah's leadership, is alleged to have extorted crores of rupees from various businessmen. Earlier, a case against Saadullah is also pending with the Anti-Corruption Branch under FIR 1/2017. Investigations are ongoing.

