Assam Forms Anti-Depredation Squads To Tackle Human-Wildlife Conflict

Assam has established anti-depredation squads in districts surrounding the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon to tackle human-wildlife conflict. This initiative, aimed at safeguarding both human and animal lives, focuses on mitigating issues arising from wildlife encroaching into human settlements.

Advertisment

On Sunday, the forest department, in partnership with the conservation organization Aranyak, formed 13 Anti-Depredation Squads (ADS), with each squad consisting of residents from various villages. The squads are expected to play a vital role in protecting farmlands from wildlife threats, particularly for farmers in the region.

Pranjal Baruah, the Forest Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, explained that the squads were formed by involving local villagers, especially farmers, who are directly impacted by the presence of wildlife near their lands. "During the meeting at Interpretation Hall at Pobitora Wildlife Range, training was also given to the participants for the development of skills and techniques for self-defence from different animals like Buffalo, Rhino, Wild boar, and Jackals found near the areas. Awareness was also given about the behaviour and characteristics of different kinds of Animals which will eventually help the department in driving the stray animals safely back to the forest area without any harm," said Pranjal Baruah.

The meeting, attended by Pranjal Baruah, Range Officer of Pobitora, Mitul Das, Fr-1 with frontline staff of Pobitora WLS, Arif Hussain of the Rhino Conservation Division of Aranyak, and several other colleagues, saw the participation of around 57 local individuals joining the ADS initiative.

In support of the squads, winter jackets, raincoats, and charging torches have been provided to the locals, courtesy of Aranyak, to assist the department during emergencies in the coming winter months. This collaborative effort marks a crucial step in the conservation of both human and wildlife populations in the region.

Also Read: Rhino Attack Leaves Biker Dead in Assam's Pobitora