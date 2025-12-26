"Committed to Communal Harmony": Assam CM After Nalbari School Attack on Christmas

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reiterated the state government’s resolve to uphold peace and communal harmony following the arrest of those involved in the vandalism at St. Mary's English School in Nalbari district, a day before Christmas.

Advertisment

Taking to X, the Chief Minister confirmed that swift action had been taken against the accused and assured strict legal proceedings.

“In connection with the vandalism at St. Mary’s English School, Panigaon, under Belsor Police Station, Nalbari district, the miscreants involved have been arrested. Assam Police acted promptly, and further action will be taken strictly as per law. We are fully committed to maintaining peace, communal harmony, and ensuring the safety of all institutions and citizens across the state,” CM Sarma wrote.

In connection with the vandalism at St. Mary’s English School, Panigaon, under Belsor Police Station, Nalbari district, the miscreants involved have been arrested. Assam Police acted promptly, and further action will be taken strictly as per law.

We are fully committed to… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 26, 2025

According to Assam Police, four individuals have been arrested for the incident that took place on Wednesday. The accused allegedly trespassed into the school premises and damaged property, including decorative installations, street lights, plant pots and other items. Police said some materials were also set ablaze, causing damage just before Christmas celebrations.

A case has been registered at Belsor police station, and investigations are ongoing. Officials stated that initial findings indicate the act was aimed at disrupting Christmas festivities, adding that law and order would be upheld and those responsible would face stringent consequences.

The incident drew sharp political reactions. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi alleged that members of the Bajrang Dal and other right-wing groups were behind the vandalism. However, the Chief Minister did not name or identify any group or organisation while speaking about the arrests, choosing only to assure action and peace.

“This is a direct attack on the constitutional framework and an attempt to divide society,” Gogoi said, calling on authorities to ensure the security of minority institutions.

Meanwhile, Christmas was celebrated across India with traditional fervour and enthusiasm. Churches held midnight prayers, candle-lighting ceremonies and carol singing, spreading messages of peace, love and brotherhood. Streets, markets and public spaces were illuminated with festive lights, stars and decorated Christmas trees.

Also Read: Assam: Congress, TMC Condemn Vandalism at Nalbari School on Christmas