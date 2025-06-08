BTR Polls: Is There A New Challenge for UPPL from Both BJP & BPF?

The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections, scheduled for September 2025, have taken an intriguing turn with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dramatically increasing its stakes to possibly 30 this time. This move signifies the BJP’s clear intention to assert direct dominance in Bodoland politics, beyond merely being an ally to regional parties like the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

Advertisment

Opening the door for an alliance with the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), BJP’s erstwhile political rival in the region, further complicates the equation. This strategy points to the BJP’s pragmatic approach to consolidate power by hedging bets — engaging with multiple regional players rather than relying on a single ally.

Following a crucial meeting on BTR elections recently, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The office-bearers of the five district committees of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), along with the party leaders and workers in charge of the Bodo region, have submitted their reports to us. Based on those reports, we believe we have the strength to contest in 30 constituencies of the BTC. Whether we will contest in 30 or stick to 26 constituencies like the previous election will be decided in July. We have asked the district committees and the concerned officials to conduct a one-month study on this matter."

"Promod Boro-led UPPL and Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF are both regional Bodo parties. The UPPL is a part of the NDA. The BPF too has supported us on various occasions, including in the Rajya Sabha elections. In the BTC elections, we will contest peacefully and in a dignified manner. We will ensure that there is no disruption to peace and progress in the Bodo region. We will not engage in any conflict with any Bodo political party. We will contest the BTC elections with our distinct political ideology," he added.

UPPL's Political Dilemma

For UPPL and its leader, Pramod Boro, the current political scenario presents a dilemma. While UPPL remains an NDA partner, BJP’s readiness to potentially ally with BPF — UPPL’s main rival — could undermine UPPL’s dominant position in BTC politics. This raises questions about the BJP’s long-term commitment to its regional ally.

Pramod Boro’s visible concern is justified as the BJP’s expanded contestation and possible post-election alliances may marginalise UPPL’s influence in Bodoland’s governance.

Hagrama Mohilary’s Role: A Political Comeback?

The possible rapprochement reconciliation between the Assam Chief Minister and Hagrama Mohilary, a seasoned political figure and UPPL’s rival, could be a game changer. Mohilary’s political weight among the Bodo community remains significant, and an alliance with BJP could reconfigure electoral arithmetic in BTC. If Mohilary refrains from aligning with Congress or other opposition forces, his party BPF might gain BJP’s backing, creating a new power center within Bodoland. This development could also serve as a political safety net for BJP to counterbalance UPPL’s sway.

Congress’s Marginal Role: A Vacuum in Bodoland Politics

Though the Assam Congress has announced its decision to contest in all 40 seats, the party's minimal activity in BTC elections reveals the party’s weakening influence in Bodoland politics. Their inability to forge alliances with key players like BPF further limits their prospects. This vacuum benefits BJP, allowing it to maneuver alliances with regional outfits more flexibly and shape the political landscape to its advantage.

Electoral Calculus: BJP’s Push for Maximum Seats

BJP’s aim to contest more seats and win at least 20 reflects its ambitions to reduce dependency on regional allies. The strategy to exploit divisions between UPPL and BPF’s voter bases could fracture traditional vote banks, potentially leading to BJP’s electoral gains. However, this approach carries risks — fracturing Bodo votes might also lead to fragmented mandates and instability in the BTC governance structure.

A High-Stakes Political Battle

The upcoming BTC polls are shaping up to be a high-stakes political contest with BJP playing a decisive role not only as a contender but also as a kingmaker. The evolving alliances, especially the possible BJP-BPF rapprochement and UPPL’s uncertainty, highlight the fluid nature of Bodoland’s political landscape. Meanwhile, the political fortunes of leaders like Pramod Boro and Hagrama Mohilary remain pivotal in this unfolding drama.

ALSO READ: Will BJP’s Solo Bid, Alliance Uncertainty Reshape BTR's Political Map?