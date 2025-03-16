Assam CM Announces Mega Bagurumba Event with 10,000 Performers This October

In a major cultural initiative, the Assam government is set to take the traditional Bodo dance, Bagurumba, to the global stage. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday that around 10,000 young men and women will perform Bagurumba and Bardwi Sikhla in a grand event in Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium this October.

The announcement was made during the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) at Bodofa Fwthar in the Kokrajhar district. Highlighting the significance of the event, the chief minister said, “This October, with 8,000 to 10,000 young men and women at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, we are organizing a grand collective performance to establish Bagurumba and Bardwi Sikhla on the global stage.”

Bagurumba, a vibrant folk dance of the Bodo community, reflects their deep connection with nature, spirituality, and cultural heritage.

Beyond culture, the Assam government is also focusing on education and infrastructure development in the Bodoland region. CM Sarma announced that “We have pledged to establish Kokrajhar University before April 15, a new campus of Bodoland University, and a medical college in Udalguri.” Additionally, 35 Bodo high schools in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) will be upgraded into model high schools to improve educational facilities.

On the infrastructure front, the chief minister expressed confidence in the upcoming Gelephu-Kokrajhar railway line, stating that it will significantly contribute to the region's economic growth.