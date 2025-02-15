Assam CM Flags Travel Advisories as Key Barrier to Foreign Investment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has identified travel advisories issued by several countries as the biggest obstacle to attracting foreign investment in the state. Speaking ahead of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, he emphasized that many nations continue to classify Assam alongside other northeastern states under high-risk travel zones, despite significant improvements in law and order.

Advertisment

CM Sarma stressed that removing these advisories is a top priority for the state government, as international investors remain hesitant to engage in business in regions flagged as unsafe. “If someone cannot visit the state as a tourist for seven days, how can they invest here?” he remarked.

Persistent Travel Advisories Despite Improved Security

While terrorism has almost ended in Assam, several Western nations—including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada—continue to advise their citizens against traveling to the state. The US travel advisory, for instance, urges citizens to avoid Manipur and reconsider visiting the Northeast due to concerns over terrorism and violence. Similarly, the UK and Canadian governments have issued warnings regarding travel to Assam and neighboring states.

Diplomatic Push for Policy Reassessment

CM Sarma revealed that Assam, with the support of External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, is actively engaging with multiple nations to reassess these advisories. As a result of these efforts, both Japan and Australia have initiated steps to review the situation.

A Japanese delegation is currently in Assam to evaluate security conditions, and an Australian team is expected to arrive soon. These teams are not only interacting with government officials and law enforcement but are also engaging with journalists, academicians, and local stakeholders to gauge ground realities.

Media's Role in Changing Global Perception

Highlighting the role of the media in shaping global perception, CM Sarma cautioned that any negative portrayal of Assam could jeopardize investment prospects. "Foreign missions closely monitor regional media for updates. If even a single journalist states that Assam lacks a conducive investment environment, the entire state will suffer," he warned.

Tourism and Investment Potential Hampered

Despite its rich tourism potential, Assam continues to attract far fewer international visitors due to lingering travel restrictions. However, the Chief Minister remains optimistic that diplomatic engagements will lead to a policy shift in the coming months, paving the way for greater foreign investment and tourism growth.

Advantage Assam 2.0: A Global Investment Platform

The two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, scheduled for February 25, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and feature Japan, Australia, Bhutan, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia as partner nations. Additionally, delegations from the Philippines, Finland, Iceland, Austria, and South Korea have confirmed participation, with confirmations from 14 more countries expected soon.

The summit will host four key bilateral agencies and three multilateral agencies, drawing over 7,000 participants to discuss investment opportunities across multiple sectors.

Concluding his remarks, CM Sarma reiterated that economic progress hinges on collaborative efforts by the government, media, and the people of Assam. "We must project Assam as a stable and investment-friendly destination. The groundwork is in place, and now, it’s time for action," he asserted.