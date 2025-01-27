AASU Announces Samiran Phukan As New General Secretary

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) announced on Monday that Samiran Phukan will be its new general secretary. He will lead the student organization for the next three years.

This was decided at an AASU delegation meet held at Parag Chaliha Stadium. Phukan will be taking over from Sarjun Hanse, who was given interim charge following a row involving AASU’s previous general secretary, Shankar Jyoti Baruah.

Baruah had stepped down after serious allegations of sexual abuse and threats made by his former fiancé.

Notably, Samiran Phukan was elected as a central executive AASU representing Sivasagar at the 17th Duliajan Convention IN 2020. He was then elected as AASU’s assistant general secretary in September 2022.

