Nalbari AASU Confers 'Mohan Bhaira Memorial Award' on Bijay Medhi

The Nalbari district unit of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Saturday conferred the prestigious Mohan Bhaira Memorial Award upon renowned Nagara Naam artist Bijay Medhi. The award was given in a solemn ceremony held at the Nalbari District Library auditorium.

The award was presented by Sahitya Akademi Award recipient Dipak Sharma, while AASU President Utpal Sarma attended the event as a distinguished guest. The annual award is traditionally presented on February 1, coinciding with the death anniversary of Bhaona artist and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winner Mohan Chandra Barman, popularly known as Mohan Bhaira.

Instituted in 2019, the award recognizes folk artists from rural Assam for their exceptional contributions to traditional arts. It includes a cash prize of Rs 10,000, a Seleng Sador, a Jaapi, and a Gamosa. Previous recipients include Purnya Prava Dutta Tamuly, Sitaram Ray, Muktaram Baruah Ojah, Manik Saikia Ojah, Ruhin Rabha, Dwijen Gogoi, and Prabhat Sarma.