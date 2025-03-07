Assam CM Lays Foundation Stone for Key Infrastructure Projects in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for key infrastructure projects in Guwahati on Friday, aimed at improving connectivity and supporting agricultural activities.

The first project, a 250-meter pontoon bridge connecting Mojoli and Rani Chapori, is expected to enhance local transportation and boost the agricultural economy. The project has been sanctioned for Rs 1.50 crore.

Additionally, an electrification project worth Rs 6.54 crore has been initiated to support agricultural activities and benefit around 400 families in the region. The electricity connection is slated to be commissioned within two months.

These initiatives follow the Chief Minister’s visit to Rani Chapori on January 14, during which he had assured swift action, leading to the timely commencement of the projects.

In another major development, CM Sarma inaugurated the improved Radha Govinda Barua Path and Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Path, as well as RCC Bridge No. 1/1 over the Mora Bharalu River near the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. These projects, undertaken at a total cost of Rs 15 crore, are expected to enhance urban connectivity significantly and facilitate smoother access for sports enthusiasts traveling to the stadium.