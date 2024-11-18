Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol, Arrested in California: Reports

In a significant development, Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been apprehended in California, according to media reports. His arrest follows a recent extradition proposal sent by Mumbai police to U.S. authorities after receiving intelligence regarding his presence in the country.

Anmol Bishnoi’s criminal record includes multiple high-profile offences, most notably the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to Anmol’s capture. His arrest marks a key moment in ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks with international links.

The NIA’s 2022 chargesheets against Anmol outline his alleged involvement in a string of violent activities. His name surfaced in the investigation into Siddique’s murder after the Mumbai crime branch uncovered new details while interrogating key suspects, including Shubham Lonkar, who maintained direct communication with Anmol.

Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12 by three gunmen near the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in Mumbai’s Bandra area. One of the alleged shooters, identified as Shivkumar Gautam, reportedly lingered at the crime scene for 20 minutes after the assassination, during which he disposed of his weapon, shirt, and Aadhaar card before departing.

Gautam’s movements were tracked to Lilavati Hospital, where he sought to confirm Siddique’s death. Realizing that police were actively pursuing leads, he discarded his mobile phone en route to Kurla railway station. Investigators are continuing their efforts to trace the phone for additional evidence.

The probe revealed that Shubham Lonkar, a suspect at the center of the conspiracy, had been in direct contact with Anmol Bishnoi. Further investigations disclosed that Lonkar, alongside other detained suspects, underwent AK-47 training in the dense forests of Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. Authorities are examining whether this training was connected to Naxalite groups.

The investigation also unearthed a financial link involving Anurag Kashyap and Gyan Prakash Tripathi, both under arrest, who transferred funds to a scrap dealer named Harish Kumar. This money was reportedly used to support the activities of the gunmen involved in Siddique’s killing.

Anmol Bishnoi’s arrest has underscored the expansive reach of the gang implicated in Siddique’s murder. His association with other criminal acts continues to be a focal point for law enforcement. The case highlights the complex network of operatives, funding channels, and training regimens that contribute to organized crime in the region.

As the investigation deepens, authorities are focusing on dismantling these networks and holding those responsible accountable