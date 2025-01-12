Assam Minister Files Complaint for Forging Entry Passes to Janata Bhawan

Assam Minister Jogen Mohan on Sunday lodged a complaint against Jesim Ali, a fraudster accused of forging entry passes to Janata Bhawan. The complaint, filed by Subhash Kalita on behalf of the minister, led to the registration of a case at Dispur Police Station under case number 23/25.

The charges include sections 319(2), 336(3), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As per reports, Jesim Ali is accused of orchestrating a major forgery by using the official letterhead of Minister Jogen Mohan to create counterfeit entry passes. The forged documents allegedly included the minister’s name and the signatures of police officials, allowing Ali unauthorized access to government premises. These fraudulent passes also listed his vehicle number (AS-01-EW-8926) and granted him access to Janata Bhawan and the Minister's residence from July 24, 2024, to July 24, 2025.

In addition, the forged entry passes contained a fraudulent exemption letter for toll charges at National Highway toll plazas, further escalating the scale of the deception.

Ali, who falsely claimed to be the State Secretary of BJP Assam Pradesh, used these documents to project an image of authority. To reinforce his false identity, Ali reportedly placed stickers from various organizations on his vehicle.

This is not the first time similar forgeries have been reported at Janata Bhawan. The Dispur Police are actively investigating the case and are searching for Jesim Ali, who remains at large.

The city police are continuing their efforts to apprehend the accused and pursue further action.

