Assam BJP Accuses Congress of Dividing Assamese Society

The BJP’s State Executive meeting on Friday saw sharp political messaging, with senior leaders backing the Assam government’s stand on issues related to illegal encroachment and internal security.

During the second session on the first day of the meeting, Assam Minister Ranjit Das placed a political resolution and accused the Congress of attempting to divide Assamese society. BJP Assam spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami said the resolution strongly supported the firm approach adopted by the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against illegal foreigners and encroachments on government land.

According to the party, the resolution also endorsed the eviction drives being carried out by the state government, describing them as necessary steps to protect the future of indigenous people in Assam. Several leaders spoke in favour of the resolution, including MP Parimal Suklabaidya, Minister Bimal Bora and MLA Nomal Momin. State chief spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay, Goalpara district president Dipankar Nath, and state leaders Ashwini Rai and Sarkar were among others who voiced their support.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a separate meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati with representatives of Karbi organisations, members of Karbi civil society and officials of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. The discussion focused on recent developments in West Karbi Anglong, including the violence reported from the Kheroni area.

Briefing the media after the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the issue related to Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) land, which is currently before a Division Bench of the Gauhati High Court, will see further legal steps in early January. He said the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will file an affidavit in the first week of the month, while Karbi civil society groups will also present their views before the court. The state government, he added, will seek an early hearing so that a decision can be reached quickly.

The Chief Minister also announced that government offices currently located on VGR and PGR land in Kheroni will be shifted to alternative sites at the earliest. He said the KAAC will soon begin fencing around nearly 8,000 bighas of such land and carry out plantation work to prevent future encroachment.

Referring to the recent Kheroni incident in which a person reportedly died during police action, CM Sarma said that the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will provide a government job to a member of the deceased’s family. In addition, the state government will extend ex-gratia assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin.

