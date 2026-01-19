As FIRs Pile Up, Sikha Sarma's 'Jai Shri Ram’ Post Compares CM to Arjun, PM to Krishna

With trouble closing in, controversial social media figure and writer Sikha Sarma appears to have turned to mythology for cover.

Facing multiple FIRs over her alleged derogatory remarks on late music icon Zubeen Garg, Sarma has now taken to social media, invoking Lord Ram, Arjun and Krishna in what many see as a strategic, and somewhat eyebrow-raising, move.

After Garima Garg filed the first FIR at the Guwahati Crime Branch, Zubeen Garg fan clubs have announced plans to lodge complaints against Sarma across several districts. As the legal net tightened, Sarma posted “Jai Shri Ram” on Monday, dramatically casting Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the “Arjun of the 21st century” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “today’s Krishna.”

In her social media post, Sarma went on to praise Assam’s “chariot of development,” ending with slogans like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Joi Aai Axom,” a move which looks more like political flattery than devotion.

The timing of the post has not gone unnoticed. Many on social media were quick to point out that the sudden praise and religious slogans came just as FIRs were being filed and talk of police action grew louder.

While some are amused, other remain unimpressed by the Sikha’s tactics of praising top leaders in an attempt to perhaps soften the law’s approach towards her.

