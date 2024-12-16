Brain-Dead Patient’s Heart Transplant Successfully Performed: Assam Doctor Leads the Way

Dr. Ritrik Raj Bhuyan, Director of the "Heart and Robotic Surgery" department at Fortis Escorts Hospital, New Delhi, has achieved a rare feat in cardiac surgery.

A successful heart transplant was conducted on a "brain-dead" patient brought from Nagpur to Fortis Escorts Hospital in Delhi. The procedure was completed on Sunday with the creation of a "green corridor" between Nagpur and Delhi to ensure the swift transport of the donor's heart.

Dr. Bhuyan, who hails from Dhekiajuli in Assam's Sonitpur district, is regarded as one of the leading heart surgeons in the country. He has pursued advanced medical education and gained extensive experience at institutions like Gauhati Medical College, Assam Medical College, as well as in Australia and New Zealand.

Dr. Bhuyan has also been instrumental in establishing the first "Robotic Surgery" centre in North India and has earned recognition as a pioneering robotic surgeon.