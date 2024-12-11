Assam Transport Department's Blunder: Wrong Bike Fined for Another’s Violation

In a case of extreme negligence, an individual from Guwahati has been wrongfully fined for a traffic violation committed by a different vehicle.

The incident involves a two-wheeler, with registration number AS 25K 7664, which violated the Motor Vehicles Act.

However, the fine was incorrectly issued to the owner of a separate bike, number AS01 K 7664.

The owner of the mistakenly fined vehicle, Mustafa Musabi, was approached by the Dispur traffic police, who expressed confusion about the matter.

Speaking to the media, Mustafa Musavi said, “On Wednesday, I received a message on my phone about a traffic violation for my two-wheeler with an 80-day penalty. However, I do not own or ride a motorcycle with the registration number mentioned in the challan. I checked the matter on the Parivahan application, but the challan copy was not available there. After further checking on the website, I downloaded the challan and discovered that the bike in the photo had a different registration number.”

Meanwhile, the police were unable to explain why the fine was directed to his vehicle, as the violation occurred with a different scooter.

In an attempt to resolve the issue, the traffic police advised Musavi to visit the transport department office for clarification.

This case highlights the inefficiency and failure of the transport department, leading to unnecessary harassment of the general public.