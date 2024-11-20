Guwahati Sees Alarming Spike in Road Deaths and Injuries in 2024

Guwahati has witnessed a concerning rise in traffic accidents and violations in 2024, according to data provided by the city's DCP Traffic, Jayanta Sarathi Mahanta, on Wednesday following a meeting at the Commissionerate of Taxes. The data shows a steady increase in accidents over the past three years, with 761 accidents recorded in 2022, 755 in 2023, and a significant rise to 992 accidents as of October 2024.

Tragically, the number of fatalities has also risen, with 253 deaths in 2022, 267 in 2023, and 269 recorded fatalities by October 2024. Injuries have similarly escalated, with 512 individuals injured in 2022, 535 in 2023, and 818 injuries reported in 2024.

Drunk driving continues to be a serious issue, with 1,428 cases filed in 2022, 2,646 cases in 2023, and 2,131 cases recorded in 2024 (till October).

The traffic police have also seized over 1,000 driving licenses annually, with 1,088 licenses cancelled in 2022, 1,185 in 2023, and 1,074 in 2024.

Helmet violations remain prevalent, with 25,081 cases in 2022, 38,821 cases in 2023, and a staggering 56,657 cases recorded until October 2024.

In response to these violations, the city has raised significant funds through e-challans. In 2022, fines totaled Rs 37,09,89,700, which increased to Rs 47,12,57,500 in 2023. By October 2024, fines amounted to Rs 46,46,000.

Noise pollution is becoming an increasing concern. Officials from the Pollution Control Board, who were also present at the meeting, have urged commercial venue owners to tackle high decibel levels in certain areas, especially at bars and restaurants. The enforcement of mandatory CCTV installations in bars is being implemented to curb violations, particularly related to drunk driving. Additionally, the PCB has called on bar operators to arrange transportation for intoxicated patrons to prevent accidents.