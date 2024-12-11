Road to Safe New Year: Guwahati Puts the Brakes on Drunk Drivers

As the festive season of News Year and Christmas approaches, the streets of Guwahati are buzzing with excitement—and so are the Transport Department’s efforts to ensure road safety.

In a proactive move to curb drunk driving, the department and city police have launched a series of surprise checks across the city, aimed at preventing any celebrations from turning into unfortunate accidents.

At key locations, particularly on GS Road, enforcement teams were out in full force, catching several drivers under the influence. During a recent check at the ABC Point on G.S. Road, numerous four-wheelers and motorcyclists were fined for violating traffic rules.

On Tuesday night, two trucks supplying drinking water, were detained for driving under the influence and left parked overnight.

Looking ahead, the Transport Department has warned of even stricter measures in the coming days. With breath analyzers set to take center stage in traffic checks, the department is determined to ensure a safe and accident-free start to the New Year.

In addition, new rules for picnics will soon be announced, aimed at making the festive season enjoyable yet safe for all. With these efforts, the department hopes that the increased vigilance will remind drivers of their responsibility and help usher in the new year with safety at the forefront.